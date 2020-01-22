Boys basketball
Warrior Run 71, Montgomery 42
Monday at Montgomery
Warrior Run;23;14;17;17 — 71
Montgomery;10;8;13;11 — 42
Warrior Run (6-6) 71
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 5 0-0 12; Mason Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 1-2 1; Braden Bomberger 1 0-0 2; Nasir Berrry 0 2-2 2; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 7 0-0 14; Ahmahd Keyes 7 0-0 14; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0; Kade Anzulavich 5 4-4 16; Tyler Pick 3 2-2 8; Cain Walters 0 0-0 0; AJ Bieber 1 0-2 2. Totals: 29 9-12 71.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Anzulavich 2.
Montgomery 42
Rayne Parrish 1 0-0 2; Logan Almeda 5 1-2 11; Steven Prince 6 1-3 15; Cameron Yeagle 0 0-0 0; Maurice Walters 4 0-0 10; Gavin Moore 0 0-0 0; Coltin Hans 2 0-0 4; Alex Hans 0 0-0 0; Brent Leon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 42.
3-point goals: Prince 2, Walters 2.
JV score: WR, 67-26. High scorers: WR, Hogan, 16; Sheesley, 13; Pentycofe, 11.
