LEWISBURG — Bucknell head men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis has announced that Andre Screen and Deuce Turner Jr. have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Bison program next fall as members of the Class of 2024.
Screen is a 6-foot-11, 250-pound center from Alexandria, Va., who is entering his senior season at Saint Stevens and Saint Agnes School. Turner, a 6-2, 180-pound combo guard from Coatesville, attends Malvern Preparatory School in the Philadelphia Area.
“Every year our goal is to identify high-character young men who will become great teammates and valuable members of the Bucknell and Lewisburg communities,” said Davis. “Andre and Deuce certainly fit that mold. They both have the talent to come in and compete to play right away, and we are very excited to welcome them to the Bison basketball family.”
Screen, who played AAU ball for DC Thunder and DC Premier, helped Saint Stephens and Saint Agnes School to a 27-3 record and its first Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship since 1990 a year ago. The team also captured the Interstate Athletic Conference title.
“Andre brings great size and skill. He is very good with his back to the basket, and he can also step out and make shots,” said Davis. “I expect him to come in and compete for immediate playing time.”
Heading into his fourth season with the varsity basketball team and third year as team captain, Turner Jr. earned 5A First Team All-State honors a year ago and is already a three-time all-league pick and a three-time team MVP. He set a school record with a 26.6 ppg scoring average last season, and he also broke a school record with a 48-point game against Bishop Shanahan as a sophomore.
Turner Jr., who plays AAU ball with Team Final and Philly Pride, enters his senior year No. 2 on the career scoring list with 1,695 points after his team finished 19-8 overall and 8-2 in the league in each of the last two seasons.
“Deuce is an explosive scorer, and he can do so from all three levels. Because of his scoring prowess, he is a very underrated as a passer,” said Davis. “He is a good athlete, and we are confident that he is going to be able to step in and contribute at the Division I level in college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.