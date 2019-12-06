TURBOTVILLE — If there was one thing missing from last season’s Warrior Run wrestling team, it was a core group of seniors to lead a young team. That’s not the case this season. Fourth-year head coach Jeremy Betz will depend on a senior contingent of six seniors to steer his squad toward a successful season.
“It will be a nice change this year to have a group of seniors, rather than just one, to lead the team,” Betz said. “They all have gained valuable experience from their previous years of wrestling that will help them be leaders in competition and in practice.”
Noah Hunt, Sam Crawford, Hoyt Bower, David Gearhart, Logan Witmer, and Hayden DuRussell form the veteran group.
Hunt is the standout in that senior class. He’s been the model of consistency during a career that’s produced 27, 26, and 27 victories and three trips to the state tournament. Still, this will be Hunt’s last chance to earn a medal in Hershey.
“Noah has had three good postseason run but has come up just a little short on making the podium,” Betz said. “We have a tough schedule in December to get him matches he will need against quality opponents. He will be able to identify weaknesses and be able to improve on them in January and into the postseason. Noah has also spent much time in the off-season getting stronger which will help him in his post-season run.”
Kaden Majcher, a junior, will also benefit from the the tough early schedule. He won 21 matches a year ago and made strides during the sectional and district tournaments.
“Kaden made big gains in the postseason last year,” Betz said. “He started to wrestle with confidence that he was a good wrestler. He will be up at 113 this year, and we are looking forward to seeing him carry that confidence with him.”
Betz is also touting an outstanding lightweight in freshman Kaden Milheim.
“Freshman Kaden Milheim will be wrestling 106 pounds this season,” Betz said. “He placed fifth at PJW’s last season and has committed himself to the sport. He is excited to compete at the varsity level.
The Defenders are shooting for a berth in the district duals this season, something they missed out on a year ago.
“Our goal is to get better every practice and every competition,” Betz said.” If we can do that, we should be able to qualify for district duals and be competitive with the other qualifying teams.”
Warrior RunLeague: HAC-II
Last season: 4-9.
Post-season: Central section, 6th; District, 15th; Region, 23rd.
District duals: DNQ.
Head coach: Jeremy Betz, 4th year.
Assistant coaches: Derrick Zechman, B.J. Koch, Rob Cross, Jason Guffey, Jeremy Hanford, Mark Reasner, and Aaron Milheim.
Roster: Kaden Milheim, fr., 106; Olivia Rovenolt, soph., 106; Kaden Majcher, jr., 113, (section 4th, district 6th); Anson Rouch, soph., 113; Hayden DuRussell, sr., 120; Landan Kurtz, jr., 126, (section 3rd); Noah Hunt, sr., 132, (section champion, district runner-up, region 3rd); Logan Witmer, sr., 138; Tanner Confair, soph., 145; Kalen Ritenour, soph., 145; Grady Miller, sr., 152; Ethan Litchard, jr., 152; Taylor Wise, jr., 152; Sam Crawford, sr., 170, (section 3rd, district 6th); Hoyt Bower, sr., 182; Andrew Miller, soph., 195; Jeremiah Wagner, soph., 195; Evan Diehl, soph., 220; Caleb Long, jr., 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.