CHESTER — Senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and junior Erica Lutz each had double-doubles to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team, but MAC Commonwealth preseason favorite Widener used a second-half rally to post a 76-68 win at the Schwartz Athletic Center on Saturday.
Kline finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Lutz posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Warriors (6-4, 2-2 MAC Commonwealth).
Senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, also added 12 points and senior Morgan Mader added eight points and two 3-pointers.
The Warriors shot 48 percent (28-of-58) in the game and had one more rebound than the undefeated Pride (9-0, 3-0), but Widener posted 14 offensive rebounds, which led to 13 second-chance points while Lycoming had five, making up the final margin.
After Widener took a 24-17 lead near the end of the first quarter, McFadden ended the run with a 3-pointer, starting a 17-1 run that lasted nearly eight minutes, with a driving layup from junior Sydney Purcell making it 34-25 with 2:46 left in the second half. Lycoming hit 7-of-11 during the run while holding Widener scoreless on 10 shots. Kline led the team with five points.
The Pride were able to cut the lead down to six with a mini-6-3 run in the final 2:30 of the half, heading into the locker room down, 37-31.
The Warriors started the second half on an 11-4 run, taking a 48-35 lead after a layup by Lutz with 5:11 left in the third quarter, but Widener used four 3-pointers to cut the lead down to 53-50 by the end of the period. In the final quarter, McFadden drilled a 3-pointer to make it 62-55 with 7:30 left, but Widener closed the game on a 21-6 run, taking the lead off a fastbreak layup from Madison Ireland with 4:11 left and never letting Lycoming tie or take the lead in the final 250 seconds.
Kline started the game with the Warriors’ first six points, helping the team take a 6-3 lead and the team’s fought to a tie at 15 after a 3-pointer from Mader before Widener used a 9-2 run to lead 24-17 heading into the final minute of the first quarter.
Sophomore Kelly Vuz notched six points and three assists, Purcell had four points, six assists and a block and sophomore Allison Wagner posted two points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Warriors get back on the floor for one more pre-Christmas game, heading to Wilkes on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. non-conference game.
Widener 76, Lycoming 68
Saturday at Widener
Lycoming 20 17 16 15 — 68Widener 24 7 19 26 — 76Lycoming (6-4)
Kayla Kline 10-19 2-5 22; Erica Lutz 5-7 2-2 12; Akilah McFadden 5-9 0-0 12; Morgan Mader 3-9 0-0 8; Kelly Vuz 2-6 1-2 6; Sydney Purcell 2-3 0-0 4; Allison Wagner 1-3 0-2 2; Emily Zoscin 0-2 2-2 2; Kenzie Reed 0-0 0-0 0; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
28-58 7-13 68. Widener (9-0)
Devan Rimmer 7-13 8-10 23; Erin Phelan 7-11 0-0 14; Madison Ireland 2-12 4-4 9; Nicole Barnes 3-8 1-2 9; Kyra Schenk 4-12 1-3 9; Brooke Bachtle 3-4 0-0 6; Mackenzie McCracken 1-3 0-0 2; Jordan D’Ambrosio 1-5 0-0 2; Jasmine Franklin 0-0 0-0 0; Helena Salmon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals:
28-69 14-19 76.
3-point goals: Lycoming 5-16 (Mader 2-7; McFadden 2-3; Vuz 1-1; Wagner 0-1; Zoscin 0-2; Kline 0-2), Widener 6-14 (Barnes 2-4; Bachtle 2-2; Rimmer 1-3; Ireland 1-3; D’Ambrosio 0-1; Salmon 0-1). Fouled Out: Wagner. Rebounds: Lycoming 39 (Kline 13), Widener 38 (Schenk 15). Assists: Lycoming 14 (Purcell 6), Widener 17 (Ireland 8). Total fouls: Lycoming 19, Widener 11. Technical fouls: None. A:
208.
Lycoming men held off by Pride
CHESTER — Three-pointers from freshmen Tobias Walden and Luke Finkbeiner in the final minute to give the Lycoming College men’s basketball team a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but undefeated Widener was able to hold on for a 57-54 MAC Commonwealth win at the Schwartz Athletic Center on Saturday.
Down by six with 1:22 left, freshman Mo Terry got an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit the front end of a 1-and-1, then got his own rebound on the backend, which led to a 3-pointer up top by Walden to make it 53-51.
Widener (10-0, 3-0 MAC Commonwealth) turned it over with 36 seconds left, but Lycoming (7-3, 2-2) had a jumper fall of the mark. With Lycoming forced to foul, E.J. Boyd hit both free throws to make it 55-51 and Finkbeiner hit a 3-pointer in response with 6.8 seconds left to make it a one-point game. After fouling again, Jared Peters hit both free throws with 5.1 seconds left. Lycoming got the ball down the court, but a traveling violation ended their threat to tie it at the buzzer.
Freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville High grad, led the Warriors with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and junior D’Yante Doughty posted 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals, as Lycoming shot just 37 percent (20-for-54) from the floor, which was still two percent better than Widener (18-for-51), which made up the difference by going 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) at the free throw line.
Lycoming cut the lead to a point with 18:10 left on a 3-pointer by Harward, but Widener responded with a 14-4 to make it 44-33 with 12:29 left. The Warriors chipped away at the lead, staying within eight in the final 11 minutes before an old-fashioned 3-point play from Harward and a jumper from Doughty made it 50-47 with 2:31 left. After a 3-point play from Connor Laverty with 1:22 left made it 53-47, the Warriors began their final rally.
Widener opened the game on a 20-9 run that took up the first 9:30 before the Warriors countered with a 10-4 run to close within five with 4:18 left in the first, as Terry led the run with five points. From there, both teams had six points to head into the break with the score, 30-25.
Peters led the Pride with 17 points and Boyd posted 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Laverty finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
The Warriors get back on the court after Christmas when they head to the Land of Magic Classic at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Fla., where they will face Union at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Widener 57, Lycoming 54
Saturday at Widener
Lycoming (7-3)
Dyson Harward 4-6 2-3 11; D’Yante Doughty 4-13 2-2 10; DeAundre Manuel 3-4 0-1 6; Ryan Hollis 2-5 0-0 6; Mo Terry 2-8 1-2 6; Darius Dangerfield 1-10 2-2 4; Tobias Walden Jr. 1-2 0-0 3; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-1 1-2 3; Luke Finkbeiner 1-2 0-0 3; D’Andre Edmond 1-1 0-0 2; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0; Matt Ilodigwe 0-2 0-0 0; A.J. MacKrey 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-54 8-12 54.
Widener (10-0)
Jared Peters 5-9 6-6 17; Elijah Boyd 2-9 7-8 13; Connor Laverty 5-13 1-1 11; A.J. Sawyers 3-5 3-5 9; Kenny Lewis 3-8 1-2 7; Steven Matlack 0-3 0-1 0; Pat Holden 0-3 0-0 0; Kolbey Woodard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 18-23 57.
Halftime: Widener, 30-25. 3-point goals: Lycoming 6-20 (Hollis 2-4; Finkbeiner 1-2; Terry 1-4; Harward 1-1; Walden Jr. 1-1; Ilodigwe 0-1; Dangerfield 0-4; Doughty 0-3), Widener 3-16 (Boyd 2-6; Peters 1-2; Matlack 0-3; Holden 0-1; Laverty 0-4). Fouled out: Dangerfield. Rebounds: Lycoming 35 (Doughty 9), Widener 39 (Laverty 12). Assists: Lycoming 9 (Terry 3), Widener 6 (Holden Matlack 2). Total fouls: Lycoming 21, Widener 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 186.
