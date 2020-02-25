OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Three Lycoming College women’s basketball players finished in double figures and senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, broke a school record, but No. 4-seeded Stevenson University scored the last eight points of the game as it was able to outlast the underdog fifth-seeded Lycoming, 64-55, in the opening round of the MAC Commonwealth Championship at Owings Mills Gymnasium on Monday night, Feb. 24.
McFadden had three steals in the game to finish her career with a school-record 240, surpassing the mark of 239 set by Kim Wood (1987-90).
The Warriors end the season with a 15-11 record, as the team reached 15 wins for the fourth straight year and the senior class of McFadden, Morgan Mader, Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area graduate, Megan Helminiak, an alum of St. John Neumann Regional Academy, and Courtney Treude finished their career with a school-record tying 65 wins in their careers.
Junior Erica Lutz led the Warriors with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, McFadden added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Mader posted 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Freshman Kenzie Reed posted six points, eight rebounds and two blocks and junior Sydney Purcell had four points and three assists.
McFadden finished her career the school-record holder with 240 steals and 104 games played and started. She is fourth in the school’s career record book in assists (327), sixth in points (1,215), sixth in 3-pointers made (110), sixth in blocks (77) and 12th in rebounds (516). She is the only player in school history in the top 10 in points, assists, steals and blocks.
Kline, whose season ended prematurely due to an injury, finished her career 11th with 1,026 points, eighth with 587 rebounds, eighth with a .770 free throw percentage and fifth with 245 free throws made.
No. 4 Stevenson 64, No. 5 Lycoming 55
at Stevenson
Lycoming 11 13 20 11—55Stevenson 7 11 29 17—64Lycoming (15-11,8-8 MAC Commonwealth) 55
Erica Lutz 7-19 0-0 14; Akilah McFadden 4-9 5-6 13; Morgan Mader 4-11 0-0 12; Kenzie Reed 3-6 0-0 6; Sydney Purcell 2-7 0-0 4; Megan Helminiak 1-5 0-0 3; Allison Wagner 0-0 1-2 1; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-2 1-2 1; Kelly Vuz 0-1 1-2 1; Courtney Treude 0-0 0-0 0; Emily Zoscin 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-60 8-12 55.
Stevenson (14-12,8-8 MAC Commonwealth)
Olivia Coleman 7-10 2-5 16; Hannah Crist 4-11 5-6 15; Brandi Hall 5-10 2-2 12; Denia Campbell 2-11 5-6 10; Kellie Johnson 2-6 4-6 9; Laila Abdul-Rahman 0-2 2-2 2; Savana Herndon 0-1 0-0 0; Karleigh Leo 0-1 0-0 0; Brynne Deluzio 0-1 0-0 0; Kirstin Huggins 0-1 0-0 0; Morgan Pennick 0-4 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-58 20-27 64.
3-point goals: Lycoming 5-14 (Morgan Mader 4-7; Megan Helminiak 1-2; Sydney Purcell 0-1; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-1; Kelly Vuz 0-1; Akilah McFadden 0-2), Stevenson 4-15 (Hannah Crist 2-4; Kellie Johnson 1-4; Denia Campbell 1-4; Karleigh Leo 0-1; Brandi Hall 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 44 (Morgan Mader 9), Stevenson 39 (Olivia Coleman 7; Hannah Crist 7; Kellie Johnson 7). Assists: Lycoming 12 (Sydney Purcell 3; Morgan Mader 3), Stevenson 12 (Denia Campbell 3). Total fouls: Lycoming 23, Stevenson 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 251.
