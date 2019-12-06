LEWISBURG — When the Lewisburg wrestling team travels to Benton Friday night for its season opening dual meet, it will be a squad that barely resembles the Green Dragons team that took the mat a year ago. Gone, of course, are long-time coaches Jim Snyder and Dr. Mike Brown who led the program for nearly a quarter of a century. Also departed is last year’s huge senior class who were part of 67 dual meet victories over their four years.
“We are going to battle the numbers game as we are trying to replace 11 graduating seniors from a year ago,” said new head coach Justin Michaels during the preseason. “We will be hard pressed to fill every weight class. Mix that with the amount of youth and inexperience that we have, we will be sure to go through growing pains this season.”
We will be a different team come February and March than we are here in November. We have a good group of student athletes that are hard working and very coachable. When you blend that with a coaching staff that is dedicated to help further the wrestlers abilities the positive growth will come. The opportunities for these guys to get better will be there and if they completely buy-in (to what we are teaching) they will be entertaining to watch.”
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Michaels and his large staff that includes Tom Michaels, Nathan Wagner, Travis Empson, Brett Michaels, Steve Bieber, Bob Bartlett, and Andy Gemberling. Kaiden Wagner, Thomas Lyons, Cole Temple, Gavin Sheriff, Logan Bartlett and Broghan Persun will form a solid core for Lewisburg this season.
Wagner enjoyed a tremendous freshman season with 33 wins, including 19 falls, and a trip to the state tournament. Persun and Sheriff are seniors who combined for 27 wins last season while Lyons moved into the district last season and manufactured a 14-win season. Temple is a three-year letter winner.
“We not only lost the numbers, but we lost the leadership, too,” Michaels said. “We will lean on these six wrestler to guide a young group of wrestlers. Our roster is over half freshmen and that means we will be very young and inexperienced in varsity action. Several of our freshmen have had success at the junior high ranks and we look to build off of those previous accomplishments.”
Michaels is looking for Wagner to get to the next level this season.
“Kaiden is coming off a freshmen season where he was able to qualify for the state tournament and win a match,” Michaels said. “That experience allowed him to get his feet wet and understand the dedication and improvements that he needs to make to get himself on the podium at Hershey. Kaiden comes from a great family and works hard in the classroom and is very coachable in the wrestling room. Those characteristics will allow him to continue to succeed on and off the wrestling mat.”
Michaels said he’s optimistic about assuming the reins of the program.
“I am just looking forward to the journey and growth with these guys,” he said.
Lewisburg
League: HAC-II
Last season: 13-11
District Duals: 1-2
Post-season: South section, 4th; District, 12th; Region, 14th.
Head coach: Justin Michaels, 1st year.
Assistant coaches: Tom Michaels, Nathan Wagner, Travis Empson, Brett Michaels, Steve Bieber, Bob Bartlett, and Andy Gemberling.
Roster: Jace Gessner, fr., 106; Thomas Lyons, jr., 113; Derek Gessner, fr., 113; Collin Adams, jr., 113; Kaiden Wagner, soph., 120, (section runner-up; district third; region third); Cole Temple, sr., 132; Hayden Runyon, fr., 132; Gavin Sheriff, sr., 138; Victor Vazquez, fr., 138; Logan Bartlett, jr., 145, (section 4th); Evan Gemberling, fr., 145; Trent Wenrich, fr., 145; Justin Jun, fr., 145; Derek Shedleski, fr., 152; Broghan Persun, sr., 160; Hagen Persun, fr., 160; Brady Cromley, soph., 170; Garrick Feldman, fr., 195; Riley Bremigen, sr., 220; Adam Gilligbauer, soph., 220.
