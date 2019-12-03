Editor’s note: Following each season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local collegiate student-athletes. Today we feature women’s soccer. Should there be someone we missed inadvertantly, contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we’ll be sure to include them.
Erika Landis, senior, Lock Haven University, Warrior Run High School
- Landis, a defender, started all 16 games this past season for the Bald Eagles. She scored a goal off nine shots (five on goal), and her lone goal was the game-winner in a 5-1 victory over Mansfield on Oct. 12 where she also had a season-high three shots on goal. Landis played in a total of 1,478 minutes this season and helped Lock Haven to a pair of shutouts on the year as the Bald Eagles went 4-11-2, 4-11-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division.
Madie Machmer, junior, Indiana University (Pa.), Mifflinburg Area High School
- Machmer, a forward, started her first career game this season for IUP (against Pitt-Johnstown on Oct. 30) and appeared in 10 overall for the Crimson Hawks. Machmer scored one goal (in an 8-0 win over Salem, W.V., on Oct. 20) on two total shots. In the games that Machmer played for IUP, the Crimson Hawks outscored their opponents, 22-12. IUP went 10-9 this season and 8-8 in the PSAC West.
Lanie Urbanski, junior, Susquehanna University, Warrior Run High School
- Urbanski, a midfielder, didn’t appear in any games this season for the River Hawks. Urbanski, however, was named to the Landmark Fall Academic Honor Roll by achieving a GPA of 3.20 or higher for SU, which went 14-4-2 (6-1 Landmark Conference) before the River Hawks fell to Scranton, 3-0, in the Landmark championship game.
Madison Welliver, junior, Susquehanna University, Warrior Run High School
- Welliver, a goalkeeper and team co-captain, received a slew of honors this year including being selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region Third Team. Welliver was also the Landmark Defensive Player of the Year, selected to the All-Landmark First Team and she earned a place on the Landmark Fall Academic Honor Roll. Welliver finished her junior season as the top goalkeeper in the conference as she led the league in goals against average (0.46), save percentage (.871), wins (14), and shutouts (9). A four-time Landmark Defensive Player of the Week honoree this season, she currently ranks 15th in Division III in goals against average, 22nd in shutouts, and 26th in save percentage. Welliver was named Landmark Defensive Athlete of the Week on Sep. 9 and 30, plus Oct. 14 and 28.
Bekki Weller, sophomore, Lycoming College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Weller, a goalkeeper, appeared in three games this season and played a total of 109:18 for the Warriors. Weller gave up one goal and had no saves to post a 0.82 goals against average for Lycoming, which went 10-8-1 overall and 3-5 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth.
Samantha Marvin, junior, Lycoming College, Milton Area High School
- Marvin, a goalkeeper/defender, played in four games and made four starts for the Warriors, getting two wins. In almost 113 minutes of action this season Marvin didn’t allow a single goal and made four saves for a 1.000 percent save percentage.
Madison Majcher, sophomore, Misericordia University, Warrior Run High School
- A forward/midfielder, Majcher appeared in 13 games this season for the Cougars. Majcher scored twice this year on three total shots on goal, with both goals coming against King’s on Oct. 26. She played in a total of 253 minutes this year with a high of 35 coming against DVU-WSOC.
Sarah Burns, freshman, Misericordia University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Burns, a back, saw time in four games and played in a total of 68 minutes during her rookie season for the Cougars. She didn’t record a single shot on goal in her limited time on the pitch for Misericordia, which posted an 11-6-2 record (6-1 in the MAC-Freedom) before the Cougars fell to Stevens, 2-0, in the conference championship game.
Tatum Omlor, sophomore, Ursinus College, Lewisburg Area High School
- A midfielder, Omlor played in 12 games, starting three, and scored one goal off of one shot on goal this season for the Bears, who went 4-11-2 overall and 0-10 in the Centennial Conference.
Lindsay Ayers, senior, Colby College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Ayers, a back, started in 14 games this season for Colby, which went 5-6-3 and 1-6-3 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Ayers recorded one shot on goal and helped the Mules post six shutouts this year.
Amanda Kelly, senior, Eastern University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Kelly, a midfielder, was injured during the 2019 season for the Eagles.
Hailey Foresman, freshman, Shippensburg University, Mifflinburg Area High School
A defender, Foresman played in three games this year for the Raiders. She had no goals and one shot on goal for Shippensburg, which went 8-10, 6-10 in the PSAC-East.
