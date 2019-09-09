SELINSGROVE — Sophomore quarterback Elijah Shemory threw for 231 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to lead the Lycoming College football team, but Susquehanna University scored four touchdowns from 30 yards out or further to get past Lycoming, 42-26, in the Stagg Hat Trophy game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, at David Person Field.
The Warriors (0-1 overall) took a 17-9 lead in the second quarter, as it scored on back-to-back drives, with Shemory unloading downfield to senior Stephen Toczylousky, who made the catch and ran for the corner for a 60-yard score, giving Lycoming its first lead with 7:47 left. Four minutes later, Shemory burst through the line on 4-and-1 from the 25, scoring on the keeper to make it 17-9.
The River Hawks took the lead into the half, though, as Da’Avian Ellington scored on a 61-yard rush and Mitch Carsley scored on a 43-yard pass to make it 23-17 at the break.
The Warriors cut the lead in half early in the third quarter, with senior Jamie Fisher connecting from 40 yards out to cap a seven-play, 32-yard drive for his seventh career 40-yard field goal. Anthony McCoy got behind the Warrior defense for a 30-yard score with 58 seconds left in the third to make it 29-20 and Michael Ruisch capped a 37-yard drive with a one-yard sneak to make it 35-20 with 8:57 left in the fourth.
The Warriors moved quickly, though, with Shemory capping a three-play, 75-yard drive by finding senior Dezmen Johnson for a 15-yard score to cut the lead to 35-26 with 7:41 to play. That was as close as the Warriors could get, though, as Ellington scored on a 61-yard run to round out the scoring.
Susquehanna got on the board first, with Xavier Briggs-Da Vore scoring on a three-yard rush to cap a five-play, 78-yard drive before Lycoming drove 59 yards in 18 plays to set up a 33-yard field from Fisher, the 25th of his career. Susquehanna countered with a field goal early in the second, setting up the Warrior relay to take the lead.
Toczylousky led the receiving corps with three catches for a career-best 83 yards and a score and Johnson had career highs of four catches, 57 yards and a touchdown. Junior Tyjah During also had a career-best 55 yards on three catches. Freshman Joey Guida led the rushing attach with 14 carries for 33 yards and junior Keith Batkowski had 132 all-purpose yards, with 27 rushing and 105 on kick returns.
Junior Allan Martin led the defense with eight tackles and senior Zach Kovach posted six stops along with senior Sam Pawlikowski. Senior Matt Galasso had four stops and a sack and senior D.J. Boyd had three breakups.
David Simpson led the defense with eight tackles and a breakup and Kashief Hyatt had 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two breakups.
The Warriors open their home slate on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they host Widener University in a non-conference game at David Person Field at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.