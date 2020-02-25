WILLIAMSPORT — After averaging 13.1 points and 7.9 rebounds during the Warriors’ regular season, Lycoming College senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has repeated on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 Women’s Basketball Team, the organization announced last week.
Kline is eighth in the MAC Commonwealth in scoring at 13.1 points per game and 11th in rebounding. The versatile guard/forward was also 12th in field goal percentage at .441, sixth with a .727 free throw percentage and 15th in minutes played (31.8). She also posted five double-doubles this season and earned D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors on Nov. 26 after averaging 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in wins over King’s and Rosemont.
Kline scored a season-high 24 points in the Warriors’ win over King’s on Nov. 20. Kline also pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds in Lycoming’s 68-49 win over William Patterson University on Jan. 4.
Kline was a First Team All-MAC Commonwealth forward as a junior when she earned her first Academic All-District honors to go along with Academic All-MAC accolades.
Kline led the team and finished fifth in the conference in scoring (14.5) and was also fifth in the conference in rebounding (9.0).
A three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Kline is seventh in school history with 587 career rebounds, 11th in points (1,026), 17th in assists (166) and 19th in blocked shots (39).
Emily DiMarco is the lone other women’s basketball player to earn the award, as she earned third-team honors in 2004. Kline is the first two-time winner of the award.
