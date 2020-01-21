Local Sports
High school bowling Central Columbia at Milton Friday’s results Boys varsity Milton 3, Central Columbia 1
Milton: Gavin Walsh, 235-189-203—627; Dawson Geiser, 267-201-159—627; Wyatt Engleman, 169-178-189—536; Owen Keister, 235-217-192—644; Ethan Russell, 195-197-238—630. Team: 1101-982-981—3,440. Central: Matt Sanson, 179—478; Blake Stout, 106; Kolton Weavel, 154-135; Gavin Wagner, 201-190-182—573; Kaleb Wagner, 169-181-268—618; Liam Fitch, 200; Christian Edwards, 167-169. Team:
777-825-999—2,954.
JV score: Milton, 4-0. High bowlers:
Milton, Mekhi Fetzer, 204; Beau Shelley, 235-204—606; Jayden Rice, 203-197-178—578. Girls varsity Central Columbia 4, Milton 0
Central: Corinna Yashimski, 173-178—508; Austyn Howard, 168-138; Veronica Birster, 197—463; Katelyn Bingaman, 182—461; Leighann Fitch, 181—503. Team: 730-875-769—2,678. Milton: Ryleigh Mabus, 125—317; Zoe Paul, 124—318; Hayley Veitch, 156-153-178—487; Angela Ayala, 170—422. Team:
568-549-707—2,054. Heartland Athletic Conference Bowling standings through Jan. 17
Boys varsity Team W-L Midd-West 19-1 Danville 16-4 Shikellamy 11-4 Milton 11-9 Mifflinburg 13-12 Central Columbia 7-13 Selinsgrove 3-17 Lewisburg 0-20
Conference highsGames:
1. Carter Thomas, Shikellamy, 279; 2. Kyle Kizis, Danville, 278; 3. Dawson Geiser, Milton, 278; 4. Caden Mutchler, Danville, 268; 5. Kaleb Wagner, Central, 268; 6. Adam O’Neill, Mifflinburg, 264; 7. Matthew Scholl, Shikellamy, 258; 8. Alan Lynn, Danville, 257; 9. Hunter Beward, Midd-West, 248; 10. Braydyn Bickel, Midd-West, 247.
Series:
1. Thomas, Shik, 780; 2. Kizis, Dan, 734; 3. Elias Swartz, Midd-West, 710; 4. Bickel, MW, 677; 5. Mutchler, Dan, 667; 6. Lynn, Dan, 667; 7. Logan Rubendall, Mifflinburg, 648; 8. Owen Keister, Milton, 644; 9. Alex Hoover, Danville, 639; 10. Trey Wagner, Midd-West, 633.
Average:
1. Thomas, Shik, 226; 2. Kizis, Dan, 219; 3. Bickel, MW, 211; 4. Mutchler, Dan, 210; 5. Keister, Milt, 209; 6. Rubendall, Miff, 203; 7. Wagner, MW, 202; 8. Beward, MW, 202; 9. Fitch, CC, 201; 10. Swartz, MW, 200; 15. Geiser, Milt, 193; 16. Gavin Walsh, Milt, 193; 17. Ethan Walsh, Milt, 192. Girls varsity
Team W-L
Shikellamy 15-0 Mifflinburg 17-8 Selinsgrove 13-7 Central Columbia 13-7 Midd-West 12-8 Lewisburg 5-15 Milton 5-15 Danville 0-20 Conference highs
Games:
1. Lindsay Roush, Midd-West, 258; 2. Izabel Heimbach, Selinsgrove, 239; 3. Sydney Knauer, Shikellamy, 236; 4. Maddie Rowan, Selinsgrove, 235; 5. Sierra Pehowic, Shikellamy, 233; 6. Emma Fetterman, Shikellamy, 233; 7. Steph Oberdorf, Mifflinburg, 229; 8. Kyrsten Sims, Midd-West, 224; 9. Kylee Noble, Midd-West, 223; 10. Barb Herman, Shikellamy, 218.
Series:
1. Knauer, Shik, 675; 2. Roush, MW, 657; 3. Pehowic, Shik, 642; 4. Herman, Shik, 639; 5. Oberdorf, Miff, 638; 6. Fetterman, Shik, 608; 7. Kelly Sprenkel, Shikellamy, 601; 8. Rowan, Sel, 592; 9. Heimbach, Sel, 579; 10. Leighann Fitch, Central, 579.
Average: 1. Knauer, Shik, 198; 2. Roush, MW, 197; 3. Fetterman, Shik, 196; 4. Herman, Shik, 195; 5. Rowan, Sel, 191; 6. Pehowic, Shik, 190; 7. Heimbach, Sel, 182; 8. Oberdorf, Miff, 181; 9. Sprenkel, Shik, 180; 10. Fitch, CC, 177; 15. Bekah Vance, Lewisburg, 166.College sports
Women’s basketball Elizabethtown 75, Susquehanna 65 Saturday at Elizabethtown
Notes:
Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, scored eight points, pulled down seven rebounds and had one assist and a steal in the loss for the River Hawks.
Records:
Elizabethtown is 8-6, 4-0 Landmark. Susquehanna is 11-4, 3-1.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133 Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137 Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160 Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165 Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152 Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157 Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163 Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144 Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133 N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130 Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127 Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131 Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155 New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120 Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152 Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157 Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154 Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147 Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167 Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3 Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2 Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Monday’s Games Colorado 6, Detroit 3 Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Transactions
BASEBALL American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Patrick Cantwell, RHP Ryan Dull, C Caleb Joseph, INF Joe Panik and INF Rubén Tejada to minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Félix Hernández on a minor league contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B/OF Harrison DiNicola. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Zach Racusin to the New York Boulders. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Mike Appel. BASKETBALL NBA G League COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Named Chan Gailey offensive coordinator; Robby Brown quarterbacks coach; Austin Clark outside linebackers coach, Curt Kuntz assistant defensive backs coach and Steve Marshall offensive line coach. NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue. HOCKEY American Hockey League HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland). MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of Dr Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
COLLEGE
