MILTON — Carter Lilley scored off an assist from Tyler Hendershot in the second half to score the only goal Milton needed to take a 1-0 Heartland-II victory over Central Columbia on Thursday.
Colton Loreman made four saves to get the shutout for Milton (5-3, 3-2 HAC-II), which is next at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 1, Central Columbia 0at Milton
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, assist Tyler Hendershot, no time given.
Shots: Milton, 7-4; Corners: Milton, 8-2; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 4; Central, 6.
Lewisburg 5
Montoursville 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got five goals from five different scorers to take the HAC-II victory over the Warriors.
Alan Daniel, Anton Permyashkin and James Koconis all scored in the first half for Lewisburg (7-0-1, 5-0 HAC-II), with Daniel also notching a pair of assists.
In the second half, Philip Permyashkin and Josh Nicholls both found the back of the net to put the game away for the Green Dragons.
Tony Burns only needed to make one save to get the shutout as Lewisburg outshot Montoursville, 35-1.
The Green Dragons are next at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 5, Montoursville 0at Lewisburg
First half
L-Alan Daniel, assist Ben Liscum. L-Anton Permyashkin, assist Daniel. L-James Koconis, assist Daniel.
Second half
L-Philip Permyashkin, assist Liscum. L-Josh Nicholls, assist Anthony Bhangdia.
Shots: Lewisburg, 35-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; Montoursville, 30.
Note:
No times were listed on the goals.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-1.
Midd-West 2
Warrior Run 1
MIDDLEBURG — Nathan McCormack scored with 16:20 left in the second half to tie the game at 1 for the Defenders, but the Mustangs scored the go-ahead goal with 6:25 remaining to take the HAC-II win.
Warrior Run (5-4, 3-2 HAC-II), which got seven saves from Jacob Yoder, next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 2, Warrior Run 1
at Middleburg
Second half
MW-S. Leitzel, unassisted, 17:20. WR-Nathan McCormack, unassisted, 16:20. MW-N. Eppley, assist C. Knepp, 6:25.
Shots: Midd-West, 9-3; Corners: Midd-West, 7-4; Saves
: Midd-West, 6; Warrior Run, Jacob Yoder, 9.
JV score: MW, 7-0.Benton 9
Meadowbrook Christian 2
BENTON — The Tigers scored five goals in the first half to cruise to the non-league victory over the Lions.
After Benton took a 9-0 lead, Meadowbrook Christian (2-6) would get a pair of late goals from Dillon Stokes to break the shutout. Gavin Millett got the assist on Stokes’ first goal with 15 minutes remaining.
Meadowbrook (2-6) next hosts Belleville Mennonite at 5 p.m. today.
Benton 9, Meadowbrook Christian 2at Benton
First half
B-Cole Shaffer, unassisted, 30:59. B-Shaffer, unassisted, 23:14. B-Kyle Koch, unassisted, 22:18. B-Clay Nichols, unassisted, 6:30. B-Nichols, unassisted, 2:32.
Second half
B-Fernando Cruz, unassisted, 26:52. B-Cruz, unassisted, 25:41. B-Zac Lyons, unassisted, 22:45. B-James Pillossi, penalty kick, 19:24. MC-Dillon Stokes, assist Gavin Millett, 15:00. MC-Stokes, unassisted, :05.
Shots: Benton, 21-6; Corners: Benton, 10-0; Saves: Benton, Jacob Martin, 4; MC, Michael Eager, 12.Girls soccerWest Shore Chr. 4
Meadowbrook Chr. 1
SHIREMANSTOWN — West Shore Christian scored two unanswered goals to take the non-league win over Meadowbrook Christian.
Amelia Yordy scored unassisted for the Lions (7-2) with 11:11 remaining in the first half.
Meadowbrook Christian is next in action against Northeast Bradford at 11 a.m. Saturday.
West Shore Chr. 4, Meadowbrook Chr. 1at West Shore Christian
First half
WS-Anna Wolfe, unassisted, 25:30. WS-Kalyn Spewgman, unassisted, 23:40. MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 11:11. WS-Spewgman, assist Sophia Godoy, 6:03.
Second half
WS-Reagan Kline, unassisted, 32:30.
Shots: West Shore, 14-8; Corners: Meadowbrook, 7-2; Saves: West Shore, 9; Meadowbrook, Emily Toland, 6.Lewisburg 0
Midd-West 0 (OT)
MIDDLEBURG — In a rematch of the 2018 District 4 Class 2A final, the Green Dragons and Mustangs played to a scoreless draw in Wednesday’s HAC-II contest at Sports Boosters Park.
Lewisburg, which falls to 4-4-1 (2-3-1 HAC-II), next plays at Penns Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Field hockeySelinsgrove 12
Milton 0
MILTON — Behind a first-half hat trick from Emily Swineford, the Seals scored seven goals in the opening 30 minutes to take a convincing HAC-I victory.
Milton (0-6), which got 35 saves from Larissa Shearer, next plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0at Milton
First half
S-Anna Gephart, unassisted, 29:07. S-Emily Swineford, unassisted, 28:46. S-Swineford, unassisted, 21:06. S-Hannah Day, assist Sydney Schmouder, 9:55. S-Rachel Martin, unassisted, 8:23. S-Schmouder, unassisted, 6:55. S-Swineford, unassisted, 2:55.
Second half
S-Day, assist Rita Auker, 24:20. S-Gephart, assist Schmouder, 14:18. S-Schmouder, unassisted, 10:26. S-Mazzie Teats, assist Leah Toskey, 8:24. S-Riley Batdorf, unassisted, :54.
Corners: Selinsgrove, 17-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, 1; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 35.
JV score: Selinsgrove, 7-0.Girls tennisBloomsburg 3
Milton 2
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ roll towards the District 4 Team Tournament hit a bit of a speed bump on Thursday as they fell to the Panthers in the nonleague matchup.
Hannah Seebold won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Milton (6-5), while Payton Ritter won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Black Panthers have four games remaining in the regular season, and they must win two of them in order to finish with a .500 record or better in order to qualify for team districts.
Milton’s next match is 4 p.m. Monday at Central Mountain.
Bloomsburg 3, Milton 2
at Milton
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Emily Keiser, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Dana Lee (B) def. Haley Seebold, 7-5, 6-2. 3. Payton Ritter (M) def. Brooke Keister, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Megan Cunfer-Alyssa Kruczek (B) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jamie Nguyen-Sarah Bower (B) def. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-1.
Montoursville 4
Mifflinburg 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Rockell Keister’s tiebreak win at No. 3 singles highlighted the match for the Wildcats, who fell to the Warriors in non-league action.
Keister beat Alex McKenna, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 for Mifflinburg (2-10).
Mifflinburg’s next match will be home against Montgomery Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Montoursville 4, Mifflinburg 1at Montoursville
