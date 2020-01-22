LEWISBURG — Despite a game-high 21 points from Jamie Fedorjaka, Lewisburg’s girls fell a bit short of Montoursville, falling 55-47 in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup Tuesday at James F. Baugher Middle School.
Fedorjaka scored 12 of her points in the first half as Lewisburg (4-11, 2-5 HAC-II) only trailed Montoursville 28-20.
Fedorjaka added nine rebounds and six steals for the Green Dragons, plus Hope Drumm chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Lewisburg is next at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Montoursville 55, Lewisburg 47
at Lewisburg Middle School
Montoursville 15 13 8 19 — 55 Lewisburg 11 9 12 15 — 47
Montoursville (4-10) 55
Alaina Marchioni 1 1-2 4; Shyanna Klemick 0 1-2 1; Mackenzie Weaver 7 0-0 19; Mackenzie Cohick 4 3-4 11; Antone James 5 0-0 10; Madalyn Adams 4 0-0 10; Sydnie Stone 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 5-8 55.
3-point goals:
Weaver 5, Adams 2, Marchioni.
Lewisburg (4-11) 47
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-4 8; Maddie Still 0 0-2 0; Jamie Fedorjaka 7 5-6 21; Regan Llanso 4 0-0 8; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Hope Drumm 3 4-5 10; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 11-17 47.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 19-13. High scorer:
Lewisburg, Maddie Materne, 6.
Jersey Shore 51
Milton 36
JERSEY SHORE — A low-scoring first half by the Black Panthers resulted in the Bulldogs pulling out the HAC-I victory.
Tori Brink led Milton (4-10 overall) with 13 points, while Leah Walter and Crystal Hamilton added eight points apiece in the loss.
Milton next plays at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36
at Jersey Shore
Milton 7 4 15 10 — 36 Jersey Shore 10 16 11 14 — 51
Milton (4-10) 36
Kiersten Stork 0 1-2 1; Leah Walter 4 0-0 8; Taylor Snyder 1 1-4 3; Crystal Hamilton 3 2-6 8; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 0 0-2 0; Tori Brink 5 2-4 13; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-6 3; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0
. Totals:
14 7-24 36.
3-point goals:
Brink.
Jersey Shore (4-8) 51
Brielle Hess 1 3-4 5; Bella Kriner 2 1-2 5; Audrey Stetts 5 7-10 17; Hailey Stetts 4 0-1 8; Sadie Griswold 3 2-10 8; A. Schilling 4 0-2 8.
Totals:
19 13-29 51.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook Chr. 34
Walnut Street Chr. 5
MILTON — Masy Devlin tallied 15 points to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Devlin scored nine of her points in the first half as Meadowbrook (8-5, 6-1 ACAA) jumped out to an 18-2 halftime lead.
Meadowbrook next plays at Lititz Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 34, Walnut Street Christian 5
at Meadowbrook Christian
Meadowbrook 10 8 10 6 — 34 Walnut Street 0 2 0 3 — 5
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-5) 34
Masy Devlin 7 1-1 15; Jackie Stokes 3 0-2 6; Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 2 0-0 4; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 1 0-0 3; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
16 1-3 34.
3-point goals:
McNeal.
Walnut Street Chr. 5
F. Croak 1 1-2 3; Haley Munina 0 0-6 0; Liberty Haas 0 0-0 0; Colleen Miller 0 0-0 0; Sophie Rinker 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
2 1-8 5.
3-point goals:
None.
Junior high scores
Game 1
Meadowbrook 14, Bloomsburg Chr. 12. High scorer:
MC, Melanie Eager, 4.
Game 2
Bloomsburg Chr. 25, Meadowbrook 14. High scorer:
MC, Kailey Devlin, 8.
WrestlingMontoursville 51
Warrrior Run 19
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders fell victim to six pins, a technical fall and a major decision as the Warriors took the nonleague win.
Gettins pins for Warrior Run were Noah Hunt (138) and Caleb Long (285), as well as a major decision from Kaden Majcher (113).
Warrior Run next competes at Towanda at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 51, Warrior Run 19
at Warrior Run
138:
Noah Hunt (WR) pinned James Batkowski, 3:01.
145:
Emery Balint (M) dec. Tanner Confair, 6-0.
152:
Jacob Dinges (M) dec. Taylor Wise, 9-4.
160:
Isaac Cory (M) tech. fall Grady Miller, 16-0, 3:23.
170:
Cael Crebs (M) pinned Sam Crawford, 1:53.
182:
Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Hoyt Bower, 1:58.
195:
Gavin Livermore (M) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 4:58.
220:
Cameron Wood (M) pinned Evan Diehl, :27.
285:
Caleb Long (M) pinned Lane Stutzman, 5:02.
106:
Branden Wentzel (M) maj. dec. Kaden Milheim, 10-2.
113:
Kaden Majcher (WR) maj. dec. Cole Johnson, 11-2.
120:
Landan Kurtz (WR) dec. Lucas Sherwood, 7-4.
126:
Broc Lutz (M) pinned Anson Rauch, :15.
132:
Alex Oberheim (M) pinned Logan Witmer, 1:29.
SwimmingWarrior Run at Danville
DANVILLE — Independent swimmers from Warrior Run compewted in a Heartland Athletic Conference meet at Danville along with Mount Carmel, Milton, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove.
For the Defenders, junior Brilee Slodysko set two new season bests during the night, finishing the 50 free in 32.10 seconds and the 100 free in 1:12.12.
In addition, sophomore Jayla Felix swam the 100 breaststroke for the first time this season and finished in 1:23.06, just 1.06 seconds shy of district qualifying.
Felix also swam the 50 free in 30.51, plus Madison Rovenolt went 30.64 in the 50 free and 1:28.32 in 100 breast.
Warrior run will next compete at Williamsport on Tuesday.
