HAMBURG — The day began with bad news for the Lewisburg boys varsity soccer team and the evening brought heartbreak to a team which had been unbeaten this season and had looked nearly unstoppable on its march to a District 4 Class 2A title and into Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal match against New Hope-Solebury.
Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said after the Green Dragons’ 2-1 loss — their first of the season — that he and the team found out that 42-goal scorer Anthony Bhangdia would not be able to suit up because of a torn meniscus he likely suffered in the team’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Lansdale Catholic this past Saturday.
“He’s an impact player and he can obviously change the game,” Kettlewell said. “He tore his meniscus, possibly in the Lansdale (Catholic) game. He woke up after the game and his knee was swollen and he got an MRI (Monday) night and we found out (Tuesday) morning that he tore it.”
Bhangdia’s absence was evident from the outset as the Green Dragons were unable to convert crosses to the middle of the field, something the junior midfielder had made a habit of doing throughout the regular season and especially in the postseason. Against Lansdale Catholic, Bhangdia scored both goals in the victory, the recipient of pinpoint passing into scoring lanes which he was able to put into the back of the net.
“It’s not an excuse, we had chances,” Kettlewell said. “They were a good team. We fought until the end, it just didn’t go our way.”
Without Bhangdia in the lineup, the Lions were able to double- and triple-team midfielder Ben Liscum and double speedy winger James Koconis to the outside. A major feature of the Lewisburg offense this season had been Liscum lofting long passes and letting Koconis run them down and cross to Bhangdia in the middle. New Hope-Solebury was able to cut those plays off and not allow Liscum the time to set up the long pass while the Lions kept Koconis pinned to the sideline.
“We were trying to kind of use some numbers, keep guys fresh, give different guys opportunity to show us something, but again, we couldn’t quite crack (New Hope-Solebury) until the very end,” Kettlewell said. “Again, hats off to them. Ben always had two or three guys around him and just couldn’t quite get free. We were trying to find different possibilities to get him free. We didn’t get (Koconis) going to goal, but we got the ability to get him to cross there and without Anthony, we just don’t have that experience to fill that in.”
The Lions applied pressure early and often and put the Green Dragons in an unfamiliar position when they scored a strange goal near the end of the first half.
New Hope-Solebury had a throw-in deep in the Lewisburg end and as was the case all evening, the Lions got plenty of distance on their tosses. While the ball traveled toward the Green Dragons’ cage, the Lions’ Davis Nagg flicked a boot and got just enough of the ball to push it past Lewisburg keeper Tony Burns for the first goal of the game. Initially, the deflection looked to catch the Green Dragons’ defense off-guard and Nagg certainly got a friendly hop to put Lewisburg down for the first time all postseason at the 31:40 mark.
“I didn’t know who it was until they announced the goal scorer, but (Nagg) must have gotten just enough of it,” Kettlewell said. “We had a guy on his back, he just looped over there and put it in.”
Nagg’s goal marked the first time Lewisburg had trailed in a game this postseason, encompassing the entire District 4 Class 2A tournament, as well as two PIAA playoff victories. In fact, the Green Dragons had only surrendered one goal to that point all postseason, a lone tally by Midd-West in the District 4 championship match.
The Lions scored a huge goal near the midway point of the second half when junior forward Justin Kruse fired a rocket past Burns at 56:40 on a tremendous individual effort. Kruse’s marker sent the New Hope-Solebury student section into an uproar and put the Green Dragons’ back to the wall for the final 23 minutes.
“It was one of those things that we knew that (Kruse) was right-footed and we wanted to (push) him to the outside, but he got an opportunity and he turned to the inside to his right foot and he was able to bury it,” Kettlewell said.
Despite what looked to be an insurmountable lead, the Green Dragons kept fighting and Lewisburg finally found the back of the net when Koconis got behind the Lions’ defense and was able to rocket a point-blank shot past New Hope-Solebury keeper Kyle Campbell with just 3:28 remaining.
The tally energized the Lewisburg side and the Green Dragons pressured the Lions hard over the final few minutes and drew four corner kicks, one of which nearly bent in off the foot of senior forward Anton Permyashkin. The high-arcing shot was headed for the net, but Campbell was able to leap over the fray and pull it in as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“Usually teams when they’re up at that point, they’re just going to kind of pack it in and just to clear it out and we’re going to be more aggressive and take chances we wouldn’t normally take,” Kettlewell said. “We found James on that one, but there a few things like should we have passed more or made different passes that are just second guesses and what-ifs now.”
New Hope-Solebury 2, Lewisburg 1
PIAA Class 2A boys soccer semifinals
at Hamburg Area High School
First half
NH-Davis Nagg, unassisted, 31:40. Second half
NH-Justin Kruse, unassisted, 56:40. Lew-James Koconis, unassisted, 76:32.
Shots: New Hope-Solebury, 7-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, 4 (Anthony Burns); New Hope-Solebury 2 (Kyle Campbell).
Records: Lewisburg (22-1-1), New Hope-Solebury (17-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.