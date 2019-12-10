2019 PHAC Coaches All-Star Teams
Division IOFFENSEFirst teamLinemen: Karter Peacock, Jersey Shore; Josh Gose, Lewisburg; Graden Feldmann, Lewisburg; Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore; Brian Hornberger, Shamokin. Quarterback: Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore. Running backs: Josh Malicky, Jersey Shore; Max Moyers, Lewisburg. Tight end: Ethan Spaulding, Lewisburg. Wide receivers: Stanton Westin, Jersey Shore; Joe Masser, Shamokin; Josh Nylund, Selinsgrove. Kicker:
Logan Moore, Lewisburg.
Second teamLinemen: John Washuta, Shamokin; Trey Baney, Selinsgrove; Vance Metzger, Selinsgrove; Billy Nace, Shikellamy; Zack Kemberling, Shikellamy. Quarterback: Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg. Running backs: Max Madden, Shamokin; Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg; Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove. Tight end: Blake Kane, Shamokin. Wide receivers:
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Matt Shiccatano, Shamokin; Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg.
Honorable mentionLinemen: Lee Springman, Jersey Shore; Jared Oakes, Shikellamy; Eddie Woodring, Jersey Shore; Seth Ingraham, Jersey Shore. Quarterback: Zane Probst, Central Mountain. Running backs: Dean Hollenbach, Selinsgrove. Tight end: Wyatt Metzger, Selinsgrove. Wide receivers:
Peyton Johnson, Central Mountain; Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore; Jack Landis, Lewisburg; Ethan Spaulding, Lewisburg; Anthony Shaffer, Jersey Shore.
DEFENSEFirst teamBacks: Masser, Shamokin; Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove; Shaffer, Jersey Shore; Drew Balestrini, Shikellamy. Ends: Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore; Ryan Kershner, Jersey Shore. Tackles: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove; Gose, Lewisburg. Inside linebackers: Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Aument, Selinsgrove; Feldmann, Lewisburg. Outside linebackers: E. Spaulding, Lewisburg; Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove. Punter:
Metzger, Selinsgrove.
Second teamBacks: Anderson, Jersey Shore; Shiccatano, Shamokin; Nylund, Selinsgrove; Brett Guthrie, Jersey Shore. Tackles: Peacock, Jersey Shore; Baney, Selinsgrove. Inside linebackers: Metzger, Selinsgrove; Ian Paul, Shamokin; Camron Sonnie, Central Mountain. Ouside linebacker: Eric Shoch, Shikellamy. Punter:
Jon Gittens, Shikellamy.
Honorable mentionBacks: Gavin Sheriff, Lewisburg; Cameron Allison, Jersey Shore. Tackles: Colin Samar, Jersey Shore; Curtis Raker, Shikellamy; Springman, Jersey Shore; Oakes, Shikellamy. Inside linebackers: Gabe Packer, Jersey Shore; Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg. Punter:
Anderson, Jersey Shore.
Coach of the Year:
Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore.
Division IIOFFENSEFirst teamLinemen: Travis Johnson, Montoursville; Will Carson, Montoursville; Jacob Stoner, Montoursville; Cade Dressler, Mifflinburg; Malaki Parlante, Loyalsock. Quaterbacks: Chase Cavanaugh, Loyalsock; KJ Riley, Danville. Running backs: Mason Breed, Mifflinburg; Rocco Pullizi, Montoursville. Tight end: Cameron Wood, Montoursville. Wide receivers: Rees Watkins, Loyalsock; Riley Daubert, Warrior Run; Jaxon Dalena, Montoursville. Kicker: Ian Plankenhorn, Montoursville. Athlete:
Dylan Moll, Montoursville.
Second teamLinemen: Jackson Welliver, Warrior Run; Jeffrey Hamilton, Loyalsock; Kenny Newman, Warrior Run; Aspen Stahl Emig, Loyalsock; Braden Snyder, Warrior Run. Quarterback: Hunter Shearer, Montoursville. Running backs: Logan Ott, Montoursville; Davion Hill, Loyalsock. Tight end: Aiden Gair, Loyalsock. Wide receivers: Rylee Stahl, Mifflinburg; Carson Persing, Danville; Dillon Young, Montoursville. Kicker: Colin Gorini, Montoursville. Athlete:
Ashton Canelo, Milton.
Honorable mentionLinemen: Emannual Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Garrick Grady, Warrior Run. Quarterback: Remington Corderman, Warrior Run. Running backs: Denver Beachel, Warrior Run; CJ Signor, Montoursville. Tight ends: Joeb Schurer, Loyalsock; Tyler Pick, Warrior Run. Kickers: Brady Dowell, Loyalsock; Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg. Athlete:
Carson Persing, Danville.
DEFENSEFirst teamBacks: Ott, Montoursville; Dylan Moll, Montoursville; Daubert, Warrior Run; Dalena, Montoursville. Ends: Wood, Montoursville; Zach Schmalhofer, Monotoursville. Tackles: Parlante, Loyalsock; Carson, Montoursville. Inside linebackers: Simone Mileto, Loyalsock; Welliver, Warrior Run. Outside linebackers: Gair, Loyalsock; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville. Punter:
Gorini, Montoursville.
Second teamBacks: Young, Montoursville; Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Gary DeGroat Jr., Mifflinburg; Dane Armson, Loyalsock. Ends: Michael Antonyuk, Mifflinburg; Ahmahd Keyes, Warrior Run. Tackles: Dressler, Mifflinburg; Aedan Holler, Loyalsock. Inside linebackers: Mason Raup, Danville; Signor, Montoursville; Logan Balouris, Montoursville. Outside linebackers:
Stahl, Mifflinburg; Owen Keister, Milton. Punter: Beachel, Warrior Run.
Honorable mentionBacks: Eli Gair, Loyalsock; Carson Persing, Danville; Rees Watkins, Loyalsock; Nathan Michael, Warrior Run. Ends: Pete Reasner, Warrior Run; Ryan Keen, Montoursville; Korie Mayer, Loyalsock; Brady Hill, Danville. Tackles: Brent Mitch, Milton; Kenny Newman, Warrior Run. Inside linebackers: Colton Sidler, Danville; David Gearhart, Warrior Run; Schurer, Loyalsock; Breed, Mifflinburg. Punters:
A. Gair, Loyalsock; Antonyuk, Mifflinburg.
Coach of the Year:
J.C. Keefer, Montoursville.
Division IIIOFFENSEFirst teamLinemen: Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia; Logan McWilliams, Central Columbia; Mike Makowski, Mount Carmel; Jacob Herr, Southern Columbia; Collin Herb, Mount Carmel. Quarterback: Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia. Running backs: Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia. Tight end: Jack Chapman, Mount Carmel. Wide receivers:
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia; Zander Bradley, Central Columbia; Austin Nash, South Williamsport.
Second teamLinemen: Brad Shurock, Mount Carmel; Dakota Hill, South Williamsport; Williams McGinley, Bloomsburg; Derek Wertman, Southern Columbia; Cam Haladay, Southern Columbia. Quarterback: Tom Reisinger, Mount Carmel. Running backs: Shane Weidner, Mount Carmel; Like Winner, South Williamsport. Tight ends: Logan Wills, Mount Carmel; Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia. Wide receivers:
Brody Hock, Blooomsburg; Noah Berkoski, Mount Carmel; Ethan Snyder, Hughesville.
Honorable mentionLinemen: Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Mathew Kelley, Mount Carmel; Jake Casella, South Williamsport. Quarterback: Jack Howell, Bloomsburg; Jacob Corson, Hughesville. Running backs: Troy Johnson, Central Columbia; Ty Rodarmel, Southern Columbia; Cade Klinger, Bloomsburg; Joey Bendas, Mount Carmel; Damon Dowkus, Mount Carmel; Zack Miller, South Williamsport. Wide receiver:
Daniel Guzevich, Bloomsburg.
DEFENSEFirst teamBacks: Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia; Cade Linn, Southern Columbia; Eli Morrison, Central Columbia; Nick Troutman, Mount Carmel. Ends: Ian Huntington, Southern Columbia; Logan Wills, Mount Carmel. Tackles: Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia; Carter Crawford, Central Columbia. Inside linebackers: Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia; Max Tillett, Southern Columbia. Outside linebackers:
Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia; Jacob Reifer, Central Columbia.
Second teamBacks: Jake Davis, Southern Columbia; Grant Bachman, South Williamsport; Austin Nash, South Williamsport; Shane Weidner, Mount Carmel. Ends: Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia; Damon Dowkus, Mount Carmel. Tackles: Collin Herb, Mount Carmel; Dakota Hill, South Williamsport; Dyer Stine, Southern Columbia. Inside linebackers: Garrett Carter, Central Columbia; Reed Witkoski, Mount Carmel. Outside linebackers:
Jack Chapman, Mount Carmel; Nate Crowl, Southern Columbia.
Honorable mentionBacks: Dylan Pupo, Mount Carmel; Michael Balichick, Mount Carmel; Brody Hock, Bloomsburg; Landon Lorson, South Williamsport. Ends: Sam Hostrander, South Williamsport; Kyle Whipple, South Williamsport. Tackles: William McGinley, Bloomsburg. Inside linebackers: Cade Klinger, Bloomsburg; Dylan Devlin, Central Columbia; Luke Winner, South Williamsport; Caleb Nelson, South Williamsport. Outside linebackers:
Lane Lusk, South Williamsport; Joey Bendas, Mount Carmel; Dylon Pequignot, Hughesville.
Special teamsFirst teamKicker:
Ethan Haupt, Southern Columbia. Punter: Jack Chapman, Mount Carmel. Overall athlete: Dylon Pequignot, Hughesville; Shane Weidner, Mount Carmel.
Second teamKicker: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel. Honorable mention kicker:
Trosten Hartman, Bloomsburg.
Coach of the Year:
Jim Roth, Southern Columbia
Local Sports
Girls basketball
Junior high
Game 1Lewisburg 26, Milton 6High scorers:
Lewisburg, Donner, 10; Bozella, 6. Milton, Kyleigh Snyder, 4; Addyson Murray, 2.
Game 2Selinsgrove 15, Milton 7High scorers:
Selinsgrove, A. Bucher, 7; Milton, C. Roush, 4; A. Gainer, 3.
NAtional Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337 North W L T Pct PF PA x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236 Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325 West W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301 Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 20, Washington 15 Minnesota 20, Detroit 7 Atlanta 40, Carolina 20 San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46 Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19 Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35 Denver 38, Houston 24 N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21 Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17 L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10 Tennessee 42, Oakland 21 Kansas City 23, New England 16 Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17 L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 70 63 Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 92 71 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 73 Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74 Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72 Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68 Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69 Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 57 90 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 4 2 1 37 87 64 Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56 Utica 25 14 8 1 2 31 89 72 Laval 27 14 10 3 0 31 79 80 Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81 Syracuse 24 13 9 2 0 28 78 78 Cleveland 25 12 11 1 1 26 75 69 Binghamton 24 7 13 4 0 18 63 88 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 26 19 4 1 2 41 96 63 Iowa 25 12 9 2 2 28 68 76 Rockford 23 13 9 0 1 27 68 70 San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75 Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76 Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83 Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89 Texas 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 93 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 23 18 5 0 0 36 88 61 Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73 Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82 Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68 Bakersfield 22 9 10 2 1 21 62 75 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62 San Jose 21 8 11 0 2 18 71 75
NOTE:
Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford 4, Providence 1 Toronto 4, San Antonio 1 Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
Monday’s Games
Utica 6, Bridgeport 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m. Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m. Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m. ACCN — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York ESPN2 — Maryland at Penn State ESPNU — St. Joseph’s at Temple FS1 — Brown at St. John’s 9 p.m. ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York ESPN2 — Butler at Baylor ESPNU — Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young PAC-12N — Northern Iowa at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. TNT — Denver at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m. NBCSN — St. Louis at Buffalo
RODEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.