MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg varsity wrestling head coach Derek Reber knew heading into Wednesday night’s HAC crossover dual meet with Williamsport that his team would have a stiff challenge on their hands.
Both the Wildcats and the Millionaires entered the meet banged up and without key contributors. In fact, a couple of forfeits in Williamsport’s favor proved to be the difference as the visitors came away with a 36-31 win.
“We knew it was going to be a close one, not having Gabe (Gramly) in the lineup and having a couple of guys out with injuries,” Reber said. “It comes down to getting bonus and not giving bonus (points) up and they got more bonus points than we did tonight.”
Mifflinburg got off to a hot start thanks to Brady Struble wrestling up from 120 to 126 in place of the injured Gramly. Struble put on a clinic as he recorded a 12-0 major decision over Williamsport’s Austin Stugart.
At 132, the Wildcats gained three more points as a team after Troy Bingaman defeated the Millionaires Isaiah Harer, 7-1.
Clayton Reed gave Mifflinburg its biggest team lead of the evening at 13-0 after he made short work of Williamsport’s Cody Spiegel at 138 pounds. Reed recorded the fall on Spiegel at the 1:07 mark, a quick pin which resulted in the senior’s 20th victory of the season.
Following Reed’s pin, Williamsport rattled off four straight wins to erase the Wildcats’ 13-0 advantage.
Riley Bower pinned Cody Rokavec at 145 and that was followed by Roman Marrone’s pin of Rylan Shuck at 152.
The Millionaires then got a victory at 160 when Owen Mahon outlasted Dominic Sampsell for an 11-5 decision. Sebastian Robinson then pinned Jesse Yount at 170 to give Williamsport a 21-13 lead.
The Wildcats got wins from Graham Wiand at 182 and a quick pin by Quintin Doane at 220. Emmanual Ulrich’s 3-2 decision over Charles Crews at 285 made the score 25-24 in favor of the home team.
Two of the final three matches were forfeits in Williamsport’s favor sandwiched around Dylan Linn’s thrilling pin of Luke Segraves at 3:21.
With his team’s record now at 11-5 and hopefully with some good health around the corner, Reber likes the Wildcats’ chances during the season’s final stretch.
“We’re feeling good even though the last couple of matches we took some tough, close losses,” Reber said. “Like we said to the team, once you hit Districts, it’s a clean slate. Anything can happen.”
Mifflinburg will be back in action this evening as the Wildcats will host Penns Valley in a non-league dual meet. The matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Williamsport 36, Mifflinburg 31
at Mifflinburg
126:
Brady Struble, M, maj. dec. Austin Stugart, 12-0 (0-4)
132:
Troy Bingaman, M, dec. Isaiah Harer, 7-1 (0-7)
138:
Clayton Reed, M, pinned Cody Spiegel, 1:07 (0-13)
145:
Riley Bower, W, pinned Cody Rokavec, 3:10 (6-13)
152:
Roman Morrone, W, pinned Rylan Shuck, 1:38 (12-13)
160:
Owen Mahon, W dec. Dominic Sampsell, 11-5 (15-13)
170:
Sebastian Robinson, W, pinned Jesse Yount, 2:23 (21-13)
182:
Graham Wiand, M, dec. Cale Cooklin, 8-5 (21-16)
195:
Ryley Holcomb, W, dec. Kaelex Shuck, 7-4 (24-16)
220:
Quintin Doane, M, pinned Charlie Lundy, 0:29 (24-22)
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich, M, dec. Charles Crews, 3-2 (24-25)
106:
Cael Nasdeo won by forfeit (30-25)
113:
Dylan Linn, M, pinned Luke Segraves, 3:21 (30-31)
120: Carter Weaver, W, won by forfeit (36-31)
