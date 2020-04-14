HERSHEY — The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) canceled all major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend, including the Big 33 Football Classic, East West Game, a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience.
“Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games,” said Garry Cathell, PSFCA executive director. “Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans.
“Currently, the PSFCA is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. We are also exploring ways in which we can still honor all of these highly talented 2020 athletes – players, cheerleaders, and buddies. We want each of them to know that they should be extremely proud to have been chosen and that they are now part of our amazing Big 33 and special East West families. In addition, our best wishes go out to all graduating student-athletes across this great Commonwealth and our country, who are now unable to finish their high school careers as planned. May these families, coaches, volunteers, schools and communities remember the significant contributions made and embrace all of the memorable athletic moments that live on, as we all team up to combat this pandemic.”
The director noted planning for the 2021 event and festivities will continue.
The Big 33 Classic pits high school seniors from Pennsylvania against those from Maryland.
