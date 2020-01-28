WILLIAMSPORT — After a four-block game against league-leading Widener, Lycoming College freshman Dyson Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, earned the MAC Commonwealth Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week honors for a fourth time this season, the conference office announced on Monday.
Harward had four blocks and six defensive rebounds in a 91-79 win over 8-0 Widener to become the fourth player in program history to block 50 shots in a season, finishing the game with 52, joining Matt Stackhouse in 2003 (55) and Michael Rudy, who did it in 2013-14 (56) and 2012-13 (61).
Harward also added 15 points in the win, as he leads the team with 12.3 points per game, while his 8.2 rebounds are second in the conference. The freshman has more than double the number of blocks of any other player in the conference and more rejections than six teams in the league.
The 6-8 Harward also earned the league’s defensive player of the week award on Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Jan. 6.
Petraskie again voted Landmark Men’s Field Athlete of the WeekSELINSGROVE — Senior Chris Petraskie, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, was selected as the Landmark Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon for the week ending January 26. Announced by the conference office, this is Petraskie’s second honor of the season and ninth of his career.
Petraskie led the Susquehanna University men’s indoor track & field team at the Nazareth College Conference Challenge Cup Invitational with a pair of Top-5 finishes this past Saturday in Rochester, N.Y. As a team, Susquehanna posted nine Top-10 finishes to place ninth in the 12-team field with 23.5 points. The River Hawks bested 10-time defending Landmark Conference champion, Moravian College, by 1.5 points as the Greyhounds finished 10th.
Petraskie claimed a third-place finish in the high jump with an AARFTC-qualifying mark of 1.89m (6’2.25”) while coming in fourth in the long jump with 6.47m (21’2.75”).
He was then a member of the 4x400m relay which recorded an eighth-place finish with a Landmark-best time of 3:30.33.
Petraskie currently leads the Landmark in the 4x400m relay (3:30.33), the high jump (1.93m), and the long jump (6.86m).
Susquehanna will be back in action this weekend at the SU Challenge on Saturday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House.
Lycoming men’s lacrosse fifth in preseason pollWILLIAMSPORT — After making its first appearance in the MAC Commonwealth Championship with a senior-laden team in 2019, the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team is projected to finish fifth in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll, the conference office announced on Monday.
The Warriors return six seniors, four juniors and 12 sophomores from that 2019 team that went 9-9 overall and 6-2 in conference games, making it to a conference title game for the first time since 2005 under seventh-year head coach Chris Scanlon.
Seven-time defending champion Stevenson tops the poll with 64 points and eight first-place votes. Widener (54), Messiah (51) and Arcadia (42) are ahead of Lycoming (39) in the top five. Hood (26), Lebanon Valley (24), Albright (16) and Arcadia (8) round out the poll.
The Warriors return four of their top five goal-scorers from the 2019 squad, including junior Dominick Massaro, who had 31 goals and 45 points to lead the returning crew. Senior Drew Collins had 24 goals and 20 assists and sophomore Owen Zimmerman added 19 goals and 19 assists, giving the team three game-tested options at attack. Sophomore Justin Joseph also returns after winning 61 percent of his faceoffs as a freshman and scooping up 101 ground balls.
The Warriors begin the season on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., when it hosts Susquehanna at UPMC Field.
Selinsgrove Speedway to be on display in York this weekendSELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will be on display at the upcoming Racing Xtravaganza Motorsports Show & Convention in York this Friday and Saturday.
Held annually in the York Expo Center, the show runs from 3-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The newly released 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events will be up for grabs by show-goers as they check out two convention halls filled with race cars from the area along with speedway management groups, motorsports-themed vendors, photographers and more.
Selinsgrove Speedway will open the 2020 season at 2 pm Saturday, March 21, with the highly-anticipated return of the Northeast modifieds in the $5,000-to-win Icebreaker 40. Also on the March 21 racing program will be the crate 602 sportsman modifieds in a $1,000-to-win 20-lap feature.
