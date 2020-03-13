NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Lycoming College softball team used a four-run first inning as sophomore Angie King shut the door on Greenville University, throwing a four-hitter in a 4-3 win and senior Kayla Kline set a school record with a two-run home run to spark a 9-1 win over Lancaster Bible as the team won its fifth straight on Thursday at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, went 3-for-6 with a double, a homer, three runs and three RBI in the doubleheader, as she surpassed Amy Cline’s school-record of 182 total bases set from 2010-13 with her homer, finishing the day with 188 in her career. She also became the second player in program history to hit 10 home runs in a career and she moved into a tie for third with 123 career hits.
Racking up 13 hits against Lancaster Bible in the first game, the Warriors scored nine runs in five innings and freshman Kaleigh Kinley scattered four hits and struck out five in her first win on the season.
Senior Madison Brown went 3-for-4 to lead the offense with four others adding two hits and freshman Morgan Wetzel batted in four runs.
The Warriors added two runs in the first inning with a two-RBI single from Wetzel which scored Brown and senior Darci Warriner (2-for-4). Kline’s two-run home run scored junior Taylor Gessner, a graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School, to hold a 4-0 edge in the third inning. The Warriors added three runs in the fourth inning when senior Lydia Yorks scored on an error, and a Wetzel single brought in Kline and Gessner. The Chargers added a run in the top of the fifth inning before Lycoming scored two runs capped by Brown’s RBI single to score freshman Madalyn Bechdel and Warriner’s RBI double scored Brown to end the game.
The Warriors quickly got four runs in the first inning of the nightcap against Greenville and held on as King got Deicka Holzhauer to fly out to left field with a runner on second to end the game. King scattered four hits and left five runners on base.
Two singles by Brown and King and a double from Kline powered the first inning. Brown scored on a ground ball from Gessner and Kline’s double brought in Warriner who reached on an error. Kline and Wetzel scored as King singled to right.
Greenville got on the board in the bottom half of the first as leadoff hitter Kayla Zimmerman and Hulzhauer scored. The Panthers added another run in the fifth inning when Katie Meyers ripped a triple and scored on the next at-bat.
Lycoming wraps up its spring trip at the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic with games against Clarks Summit and Dean College today at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.
