MIFFLINBURG — With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season every game becomes a must-win, especially for teams trying to get the required .500 or above record in order to reach the postseason.
Mifflinburg’s girls are one of those teams fighting to reach the postseason, and Tuesday’s home contest against Selinsgrove was definitely a game the Wildcats needed to have.
The Wildcats have played several close games this season and have had a bit of trouble getting out of the gates quickly in games that have gone from winnable to tight losses and have hinged on a few plays here or there.
After another slow start, Miffllinburg needed to play catch-up against Selinsgrove for three-plus quarters until the Wildcats finally tied the Seals late in the fourth.
A couple of costly turnovers in the waning moments of the game spoiled the comeback for Mifflinburg, as Selinsgrove escaped with a 40-37 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
“It was (a heartbreaker). We started flat and we came out really slow and Selinsgrove was all over us. It seemed like every loose ball they would get,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “We talked about it at halftime and I challenged the girls that we got to raise our intensity level, and I was proud of the way they responded.”
Mifflinburg (7-9, 3-3 HAC-I) was held off the scoreboard until there was 3:37 left in the first quarter when Mara Shuck laid the ball in off an assist by Ella Shuck.
A 3-pointer by Ella Shuck to end the first quarter got the Wildcats to within nine of Selinsgrove (16-7), but the Seals’ lead grew to double digits in the second behind seven points in the period from Avery Defazio as the visitors led 26-14 at the half.
Selinsgrove (6-8, 3-4) would lead by as many as 13 points (33-20) in the third following a bucket by the Seals’ Emma Atwood with 4:25 remaining, but that’s when Mifflinburg finally made its move.
The Wildcats put together a 7-0 run to end the third, with all but one point coming from Mara Shuck, to close the score to 33-27.
“I said (to the girls at the half), ‘regardless of the outcome, we’ve got to show we are ready to compete for an entire game. We got to come out in the second half and we got to play our guts out, and we did,” said coach Shuck. “So, I’m proud of the girls in that way, but we unfortunately came up a little short at the end and we didn’t quite execute the way we wanted to, but we learn from it and we take the positives (away).”
Mara and Ella Shuck continued to step up in the fourth, beginning with a 3-pointer from the right wing by Mara.
From there, the Wildcats went on a 10-2 run to eventually tie the game at 37 following a jumper by Ella Shuck with under 2 minutes remaining.
But a failed pass on an inbounds play for Mifflinburg led to a steal and a basket by Selinsgrove’s Lizzy Diehl and the Seals held on from there.
Mara Shuck led all scorers with 19 points, and she also had eight rebounds and a steal, while Ella Shuck finished with nine points, three rebounds and two steals.
Also contributing on the offensive end for the Seals, Diehl scored 12 points and Avery Defazio added 11 points. For Mifflinburg, Cassie Keister netted five points and Mollie Bomgardner rounded out the Wildcats’ scoring with four points in the contest.
“We had an inbounds play just to get the ball in, and in that situation work for a good shot, but we just didn’t execute getting the ball in and Selinsgrove got the ball and went down and scored,” said coach Shuck. “That was a tough one that we had to come back from.”
The loss was definitely a tough one to take, but Mifflinburg, which didn’t have the services of starting senior guard Angela Reamer who was held out due to a coaches’ decision, still has six games remaining this season to prove that the Wildcats still have what it takes to win.
“We’ve got six games left in our regular season schedule — five of them are against teams we’ve already played this year — and I’ve told the girls it’s a tough league and it’s a tough night every night, so we’ve got to be willing to just come out and play for 32 minutes,” said coach Shuck. “There’s times where we take time off and don’t put a full game together. If we (put full games together), and if everybody competes well and works well as teammates, we’ll be fine. We’re still in a good spot, so we’re getting there.”
Mifflinburg will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s tough loss when the team travels to play Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Selinsgrove 40, Mifflinburg 37
at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove 16 13 4 7 — 40 Mifflinburg 7 7 13 10 — 37
Selinsgrove (6-8) 40
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 8; Emma Atwood 1 1-2 3; Alyssa Latsha 0 0-0 0; Avery Defazio 4 2-2 11; Lizzy Diehl 6 0-2 12; Kaitlin Shaffer 0 0-0 0; Emily Davis 0 0-0 0; Cierra Adams 3 0-2 6; Veronica Stanford 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 3-8 40.
3-point goals:
Gabrielson 2, Defazio.
Mifflinburg (7-9) 37
Mara Shuck 7 3-5 19; Mollie Bomgardner 0 4-4 4; Brooke Catherman 0 0-0 0; Ella Shuck 4 0-1 9; Cassie Keister 2 1-2 5; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Hannah Fee 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 8-12 37.
3-point goals:
M. Shuck 2, E. Shuck.
JV score: Selinsgrove, 35-27. High scorers: Selinsgrove, Stanford, 10; Mifflinburg, Haines and Meg Shively, 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.