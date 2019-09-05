MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray entered her junior season slotted to play either in the midfield or on defense for the defending District 4 Class A champion Mifflinburg Wildcats.
However, it seems like Wildcats head coach Shelly Orren may have found a new position for Murray on the field.
Murray scored three goals to spearhead an offensive attack for Mifflinburg that resulted in a 7-1 nonleague victory Wednesday over East Juniata at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
All in all, it was a pretty solid season-opening win for the Wildcats (1-0).
“Yeah, we saw some nice things and we’re just trying to find those connections and where people look the best. Yeah, it’s a nice way to open your season,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “We’ve been trying to figure out where Murray will benefit us the most, and I think we might have found that out today.”
Murray wasted little time in proving her worth as a forward when she scored an unassisted goal just 51 seconds into the game.
“Murray has normally played (in the midfield) for us, but it’s one of those things where she’s hungry to score, and we need that up (top),” said Orren. “Murray is quick, she’s long-legged, it’s nice to have her up top.”
Fellow forwards Valerie Rakerd, Mara Shuck and Angela Reamer also got in on the action in the first half as they each tallied an unassisted goal in the final 16 minutes of play to give Mifflinburg a 4-0 lead at the break.
“That was great. I will say we have a very selfless team. It’s more about the team than it is about an individual,” said Orren. “To me, that means more than anything — to have them play together.”
Although they had a commanding lead at that point, the Wildcats didn’t stop attacking the cage.
Reamer scored her second goal of the day just 3:29 into the second half to put Mifflinburg up, 5-0.
“I think sometimes its very easy to get complacent, but they got to keep that intensity up throughout the 60 minutes — not just the first half,” said Orren. “It doesn’t take long to score a goal. One little mistake and they have (a goal). We’ve got to get consistent for 60 minutes — not just 30.”
Murray then tallied her second and third goals in the ensuing eight minutes of action to push the Wildcats’ lead to 7-0 before East Juniata broke the shutout with 8:54 left in the game when most of Mifflinburg’s starters were out of the game.
“Well, it wasn’t just me. The team did good and we had a good run,” said Murray. “I feel like we played really well as a team. We talked really well and we just did good all-around.
“We spread the ball around the field and had some good transfers throughout the field, which helped the ball get up (top) and that was good.”
Mifflinburg will look to make it two big wins to start the season when the Wildcats play Milton in a HAC-I at 4 p.m. today.
“Yes, I thought it was a very solid game (Wednesday). I saw some really good things,” said Orren. “We’ve been working on the ins and outs, and transferring fields and different things like that — just little basic things that can really make a difference.”
Mifflinburg 7, East Juniata 1at MifflinburgFirst half
M-Camryn Murray, unassisted, 29:09. M-Valerie Rakerd, unassisted, 15:47. M-Mara Shuck, unassisted, 4:58. M-Angela Reamer, unassisted, 3:12.
Second half
M-Reamer, unassisted, 26:31. M-Murray, assist Claire Hayes, 20:31. M-Murray, assist Brook Karchner, 18:12. EJ-Kyli Dowling, unassisted, 8:54.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 15-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 13-6; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 2, and Breanna Roush, 1; EJ, Emily Carolus, 5.
In field hockey action on Tuesday:
Lewisburg 10Southern Columbia 0CATAWISSA — The Green Dragons, the District 4 Class A silver medalist from a year ago, opened the 2019 season with a big nonleague win over Tigers on Tuesday.
Right off the bat for Lewisburg (1-0), Gaby Markunas recorded a natural hat trick as she scored the first three goals of the game for the Green Dragons.
Olivia Bartlett then found the back of the cage by scoring off a Markunas assist before Rylee Dyroff scored twice to build Lewisburg’s lead to 6-0.
Additional single goals by Markunas and Dyroff followed and were sandwiched around a tally by Izzy Zaleski to build the visitor’s lead to 9-0 before Kara Koch scored unassisted to put the finishing touches on the rout for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 10, Southern Columbia 0Tuesday at Southern ColumbiaScoring
L-Gaby Markunas, unassisted; L-Markunas, assist Kara Koch; L-Markunas, unassisted; L-Olivia Bartlett, assist Markunas; L-Rylee Dyroff, assist Izzy Zaleski; L-Dyroff, unassisted; L-Markunas, unassisted; L-Zaleski, assist Dyroff; L-Dyroff, assist Markunas; L-Kara Koch, unassisted.
Shots: Lewisburg, 24-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 16-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 2; Southern, 14.
JV score: Lewisburg, 4-0.
