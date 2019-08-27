Loyalsock tops Lewisburg

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lewisburg girls tennis team played its third match in three days on Monday and the Green Dragons could not catch up to Loyalsock in their HAC-I division showdown, falling to the Lady Lancers, 4-1.
Lewisburg split its two matches on Saturday in the Montgomery Invitational. The Green Dragons lost to the host Red Raiders, 4-1, but rebounded to down Shikellamy, 3-2.
“We played a doubleheader on Saturday at the Montgomery Invitational — won one, lost one — but we were kind of hoping to use that win (against Shikellamy) to give us some momentum heading into this match, and hopefully try to get a win today,” Lewisburg head coach Samuel Harer said. “Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short, but I felt my team was still very competitive. The score doesn’t really indicate how close this match actually was and how well our girls played.”
The Green Dragons lost four seniors to graduation in 2019 and Lewisburg is sending out a much younger squad than in years past.
It has been an up-and-down season for Harer and the Green Dragons and the head coach said he believes his team is still searching for its identity.
“As of now, they’re starting to (find their identity), but it’s a really young team,” Harer said. “But I’m starting to notice some things in every match. They’re starting to eventually find it with each match, the more experience they get at this level, the more comfortable they become with the competition.”
Loyalsock looked strong on their home court and the Lady Lancers were in control from the opening serve.
Loyalsock swept all three of the singles matches, though the Green Dragons showed determination and grit throughout, especially Lewisburg’s No. 2, Bekah Vance.
While both singles and doubles matches finished around them, Vance and Loyalsock’s Melina Vuocolo engaged in quite a battle, pushing each other to the limit with furious rallies and volleys.
The Vance-Vuocolo match lasted a full 20 minutes longer than the No. 3 singles match between Lewisburg’s Becca Brown and Loyalsock’s Abbie Machmer. Vuocolo was finally able to secure the win — and a singles sweep for the Lady Lancers — after she won a super tiebreak, 10-2.
Despite the loss, Harer certainly liked what he saw from his No. 2.
“Bekah played really well, she hung in there and didn’t give up, which was really nice to see,” Harer said. “She settled down and took my advice and was able to force that tiebreaker. It was really nice to see how hard she worked and how she didn’t give up when she was down.
The loss drops the Green Dragons to 1-3 on the season. Lewisburg will face Montoursville at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
“I’m hoping we can get a good practice in (today) because I think we’re all really looking forward to our match against Montoursville (tomorrow),” Harer said. “We’ll definitely be looking to rebound.”
