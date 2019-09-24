Auto racing
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday's go-kart results
Junior predator (feature 1): 1. Mason Jones 2. Darrin Adair 3. Isaac Elliott.
Junior predator (feature 2): 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Mason Jones 3. Darrin Adair.
Predator 375: 1. Corbin Leiby 2. Colby Walter 3. Wayne Ulrich.
Caged clone red: 1. Zachery Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Brady Martin.
Animal 375: 1. Catelynn Schutt 2. Brian Schutt 3. Matthew Burd.
Divas: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser.
Super heavies: 1. Cindy Strawser.
Jr. restricted: 1. Zane Snyder 2. David Graybill III 3. Bradley Wagner.
Clone 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Tanner Wolfe.
Clone 340: 1. Mason Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.