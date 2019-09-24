Auto racing
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday's go-kart results
Junior predator (feature 1): 1. Mason Jones 2. Darrin Adair 3. Isaac Elliott.
Junior predator (feature 2): 1. Isaac Elliott 2. Mason Jones 3. Darrin Adair.
Predator 375: 1. Corbin Leiby 2. Colby Walter 3. Wayne Ulrich.
Caged clone red: 1. Zachery Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Brady Martin.
Animal 375: 1. Catelynn Schutt 2. Brian Schutt 3. Matthew Burd.
Divas: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser.
Super heavies: 1. Cindy Strawser.
Jr. restricted: 1. Zane Snyder 2. David Graybill III 3. Bradley Wagner.
Clone 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Tanner Wolfe.

Clone 340: 1. Mason Jones.

Jr. caged: 1. Tyler Lowes.
Adult caged: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Cody Zimmerman 3. Miles Burd.
Men's Golf
Lycoming College
at Williamsport Country Club Collegiate
Notes: Sophomore Andrew Everetts led Lycoming College with a 93 at the third annual Williamsport Country Club Collegiate on Monday at the par-70, 6,276-yard Williamsport Country Club. 
Everetts finished 42nd in the field of 59 golfers, as Lycoming finished 10th in the field. He had 11 bogeys and one par on the par-5, 514-yard No. 16. Freshman Brennan Shiffler posted a 98, senior Aaron Willsea posted a 103 and senior Joe Von Culin had a 126 to round out the team’s four scorers.

