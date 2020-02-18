BOYS
Northumberland Christian Warriors
Record: 14-7
District 4 Class A seeding: No. 4
Upcoming game: Hosts No. 5 Bucktail (8-14) in quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. today
2019-20 season results
12/6, Mount Calvary Christian, (L) 50-46
12/7, at Upper Dauphin, (L) 69-56
12/9, at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, (W) 60-33
12/10, at Midd-West, (L) 62-58
12/13, Columbia County Christian, (W) 76-32
12/14, Weatherly, (L), 56-41
12/17, at Grace Prep, (W) 85-53
12/21, at Old Forge, (L) 61-48
1/3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic, (W) 51-46
1/6, at Lourdes Regional, (L) 62-55
1/10, at Meadowbrook Christian, (W) 62-36
1/14, Grace Academy, (L) 75-68
1/16, Bucktail, (W) 78-50
1/17, Belleville Mennonite, (W) 70-24
1/20, at East Juniata, (L) 64-61
1/24, Grace Prep, (W) 85-44
1/28, at Columbia County Chr., (W) 86-44
1/31, at Belleville Mennonite, (W) 81-29
2/11, Meadowbrook Christian, (W) 78-45
2/14, at Juniata Mennonite, (W) 72-48
GIRLS
Northumberland Christian Warriors
Record: 17-4
District 4 Class A seed: No. 4
Upcoming game: Hosts No. 5 Benton (11-11) in quarterfinals today at 6 p.m.
2019-20 season results
12/6, Williams Valley, (L) 47-41
12/7, Lourdes Regional, (W) 51-36
12/9, Millville, (W) 55-39
12/12, at Midd-West, (W) 59-29
12/14, at Nativity BVM, (L) 58-47
12/20, at Lancaster County Christian, (W) 50-14
12/27, Montoursville, (W) 63-47
12/28, at Warrior Run, (L) 58-45
1/3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic, (W) 45-31
1/10, at Meadowbrook Christian, (W) 60-30
1/14, Walnut Street Christian, (W) 55-11
1/16, at Bloomsburg, (L) 60-56
1/17, Belleville Mennonite, (W) 61-24
1/20, at Steelton-Highspire, (W) 69-57
1/21, Juniata Mennonite, (W) 52-19
1/31, at Belleville Mennonite (W) 55-29
2/1, Weatherly, (W) 57-13
2/3, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, (W) 63-9
2/11, Meadowbrook Chr., (W) 48-16
2/13, at St. John Neumann, (W) 64-24
2/14, at Juniata Mennonite, (W) 71-33
2/17, at Walnut Street Chr., (W) 66-24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.