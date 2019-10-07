WILLIAMSPORT — An outstanding group of 10 honorees, including eight living inductees, one deceased inductee and a Volunteer of the Year, will be honored at the West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame during the annual Hall of Fame banquet at the Genetti Hotel & Suites in Williamsport, on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The induction class includes living inductees: Janis Arp, Jim Arp, Rick Burd, Bob Crawford, Kelly Mazzante, Trap McCormick, Mark Mussina and Mike Vuocolo. The deceased inductee is Gene Depew and the Volunteer of the Year is Max Dell.
Crawford, a graduate of Milton Area High School, is one of 12 four-time state champions in PIAA wrestling history. He posted a 138-2 record in his career at Milton, winning Class AA title at 112 pounds as a freshman and Class AAA titles the next three years (119, 1991; 125,1992; 125, 1993).
Crawford scored more than 10 points in three of the finals bouts, winning his first two championships in overtime. He also won 133 consecutive matches between freshman year and regional final as a senior, and he won four District 4 and three regional titles. Crawford then wrestled three years at Clarion University, winning a PSAC title at 126 pounds in 1994 and ranking as high as eighth nationally as a junior.
Mazzante, a graduate of Montoursville Area High School who then played at Penn State, scored a Big Ten-record 2,919 points at Penn State. She was a two-time Associated Press First Team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year (2003, ‘04). She helped the Nittany Lions to two Big Ten championships, and she also holds Big Ten records for points in a season (872 in 2001-02) and points in a game (49 vs. Minnesota in 2001).
After college Mazzante was drafted in 2004 by the Charlotte Sting in WNBA draft and played 11 seasons professionally and she won two WNBA titles with Phoenix Mercury (2007, ‘09). She scored 3,217 points in her career at Montoursville and led the Warriors to state championship games her junior and senior years.
Depew coached the Bucknell University baseball team for 31 years (1982-2012) and he won 591 games and helped the Bison to five NCAA Tournament appearances and to five Patriot League titles (1996, 2001, ‘03, ‘08, ‘10. He was also a five-time Patriot League Coach of the Year.
Prior to coaching the Bison, Depew was a three-year letterwinner in football at Bucknell (1967-69) and was an honorable mention All-MAC selection as a defensive lineman and a team captain as a senior. He was inducted into Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
