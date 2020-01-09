MIFFLINBURG — If effort equaled wins, then Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team would be undefeated this season.
But that’s not how the game of basketball works, where a possession or two could mean the difference between a win and a loss.
André Roupp and his players know that first hand, as the Wildcats have lost six games this year by 10 points or fewer, including three being decided by a total of eight points.
That trend continued against Shikellamy on Wednesday as Mifflinburg rallied late to take a one-point lead, but the Wildcats couldn’t fend off the Braves who took a 52-44 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“We’ve been saying this a lot — (the losses) have nothing to do with our effort. Our hearts are in it and these guys want to win the basketball game. The effort is there, and we can’t complain about our effort. We’ve had some missed opportunities, turnovers at critical times in games and we’ve also had missed free throws at critical times in games, and that has come back to prove to be detrimental,” said Roupp.
I’m telling you, we are a few possessions away, not only in one game (Wednesday), but in a streak of games from it being a win or a loss, and it’s frustrating. But what is not frustrating are the hearts that I have in this group of kids in the locker room. Their hearts are strong and I’ll put them up (against anybody) any night and I’d have their backs anytime. That’s what is not frustrating.”
Mifflinburg (1-9, 0-4 HAC-I) kept the game close early and only trailed Shikellamy (5-7, 2-4) by a single point (16-15) following a corner 3-pointer by Dante Colon with 4:51 left in the first half.
The Wildcats, however, didn’t hit another basket the rest of the first half to fall behind 24-17 at the break.
Any thoughts of Mifflinburg not making a comeback in the second half were silenced when Cannon Griffith hit a lay-up a couple of possessions in.
Later, a lay-up by Colon off an inbounds play from Seth Kline kept it a five-point game before a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kline cut the Wildcats’ deficit to four (33-29).
And on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter Mifflinburg cut Shikellamy’s lead to a single point following baskets by Colon with 5:46 left and by Dylan Doebler with under four minutes remaining.
Moments later the Wildcats took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game when Jake Young hit a baseline jumper to give the hosts a 40-39 advantage.
The lead changed hands a couple more times when Jacob Hernandez sank 3-of-4 free throws to give Shikellamy a 42-40 lead, but on the next possession Doebler laid the ball in off a perfect bounce pass from Colon to knot it at 42-all.
Two more free throws by Hernandez gave the Braves the lead back, but Colon answered with a jumper to retie the game at 44.
But a couple of costly turnovers on back-to-back possessions by Mifflinburg resulted in Shikellamy getting two easy lay-ups from John Peifer and the Wildcats couldn’t recover.
“We took a one-point lead and unfortunately gave Shikellamy three opportunities at a shot, I think they had two or three offensive rebounds in one possession, and that hurt us,” said Roupp. “The guys are down nine and they fight back a little bit and they were down six after three and really worked their way back into the game.
“At the four minute mark (of the fourth) I said, ‘okay, let’s take a deep breath here and you guys concentrate on the game’, and they did that,” added Roupp. “A couple of turnovers and then a couple of break-out lay-ups for them and that sealed the deal for Shikellamy. Give credit to Shikellamy, they played a great game.”
Next up for Mifflinburg is a home game against Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Friday., and Roupp hopes his team ends its win drought following its most recent close loss.
“This (the close losses) is the story of our season. We’ve really had this night-in and night-out,” said Roupp. “We’ve had it at Penns Valley (a 51-44 loss on Dec. 28), at Mount Carmel (a 43-42 loss on Jan. 2) and at Jersey Shore (a 61-58 loss on Jan. 3) — we’re right there within a couple of possessions of winning basketball games.
“We’re not going to give up. We’re still going to be there. Our record may not look very good right now, but we’re not going to give up,” added Roupp.
Shikellamy 52, Mifflinburg 44
at Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 14 10 9 19 — 52 Mifflinburg 12 5 12 15 — 44
Shikellamy (5-7) 52
Nathan Minnier 0 0-0 0; Davis Marshall 5 0-2 11; Dylan Stevens 0 2-2 2; John Peifer 3 0-1 6; Brayden Long 2 4-4 9; Nathan Luciano 2 0-0 4; Jarod VanKirk 0 0-0 0; Jacob Hernandez 4 10-12 18; Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
17 16-21 52.
3-point goals:
Marshall, Long.
Mifflinburg (1-9) 44
Dylan Doebler 4 2-3 10; Seth Kline 3 0-0 8; Dante Colon 5 0-1 12; Rylee Stahl 2 0-1 4; Cannon Griffith 3 0-1 6; Jake Young 2 0-1 4.
Totals:
19 2-7 44.
3-point goals: Kline 2, Colon 2.
