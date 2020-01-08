WILLIAMSPORT — The College of New Jersey highlights a group of 16 teams that will head to Lamade Gymnasium on Friday for the start of the two-day 32nd annual Budd Whitehill National Duals hosted by Lycoming College, as the field is again a very strong and deep one according to the schedule released by the rankings committee on Tuesday.
One of the premier events in Division III wrestling, the tournament is named for legendary coach Budd Whitehill, who coached the Warriors for 37 years and won 376 matches and 10 Middle Atlantic Conference titles.
The tournament will once again feature four groups of four competing in a round robin on Friday, with the winners of the four groups being reseeded into a championship bracket on Saturday and competing in a four-team tournament for the championship. Brackets for Friday’s second, third and fourth-place group finishers on Saturday will ensure each team five duals during the event.
TCNJ, ranked 12th in the nation, earned the top seed and will head Group A, which also features Cortland, Wesleyan and Southern Virginia. The group will begin its run at the tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, also hitting the mat at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Messiah, ranked 16th in the nation, earned the second seed and will head Group B, which also features Wis.-Stevens Point, Lycoming, and Williamsand will wrestle alongside Group B at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Group C will feature 21st-ranked Wis.-Eau Claire as the top seed, along with Springfield, Oswego and York (Pa.). Rounding out the tournament, Group D, which will wrestle alongside Group C, features 23rd-ranked Castleton, 25th-ranked Washington & Lee, Wilkes and Ohio Northern. Both groups will begin their run at 10:30 a.m., also wrestling at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Six rounds of the duals will take place on Friday, with four matches taking place in each round on mats spread across Lamade Gymnasium. On Saturday, the tournament will conclude with four rounds of wrestling. The championship round is set for 1:30 p.m.
Lycoming enters the duals with an 7-2 overall record, which includes most picking up wins over King’s (44-10) and Pitt-Bradford (42-18) at the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals, also falling to Cortland, 19-18, on Dec. 16.
The squad is paced by senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, ranked as honorable mention in the latest d3wrestle.com rankings. Swartwood has compiled a 17-3 record this season with eight pins.
The Warriors are looking to place at the event for the 20th time in its 32 years. In 2019, the Warriors took ninth place, posting wins over Castleton, Washington & Lee and Wesleyan.
Lycoming is seeded third in Group B and will open the duals by facing Wis.-Stevens Point on Mat 4 before facing Messiah on at 12 p.m. on Mat 3 and Williams at 3 p.m. on Mat 4. The Warriors are 83-51 (.619) all-time at the duals and have won titles in 1997 and 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.