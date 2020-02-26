Top 5 individuals listed, plus locals
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Danville, 1:55.21 2. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:56.23 3. Bloomsburg, 1:57.63 4. Central Columbia, 1:59.00 5. Shamokin, 1:59.46 6. Jersey Shore, 1:59.79 7. Athens, 2:10.35 8. Mount Carmel, 2:14.65 9. Towanda, 2:17.68 10. Sayre, 2:19.01 11. Milton (Kavli Johnson, Haylee Carl, Jamie Dreese, Riley Godown), 2:34.65.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Central Columbia, 1:42.52 2. Bloomsburg, 1:43.56 3. Danville, 1:44.16 4. Montoursville, 1:54.53 5. Jersey Shore, 1:56.44 6. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Mark Walsh, Thomas Hetherington, Daniel Durfee), 1:59.46 7. Athens, 1:59.73 8. Towanda, 2:05.28 9. Mount Carmel, 2:09.80
Girls 200 Freestyle
1. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 2:01.05 2. Gabrielle Doss, Shamokin, 2:05.66 3. Alexandra Decker, Lewisburg, 2:06.22 4. Jillian Shay, Sayre, 2:06.81 5. Erica Locke, Towanda, 2:07.42
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Reese Kurian, Central, 1:51.22 2. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 1:54.01 3. Andrew Sponenberg, Central, 1:54.24 4. Thomas Haynos, Lewisburg, 1:55.54 5. Kaigon Stroop, Towanda, 2:03.58
Girls 200 Yard IM
1. Abby Doss, Shamokin, 2:09.20 2. Annabell Reck, Bloomsburg, 2:18.64 3. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 2:18.94 4. Gretchen Hinkle, Millville, 2:20.02 5. Trinity Neff, Bloomsburg, 2:22.69
Boys 200 Yard IM
1. Colten Bennett, Bloomsburg, 2:01.22 2. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 2:06.07 3. Brady Madden, Central, 2:06.94 4. Evan Hamm, Montoursville, 2:15.25 5. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 2:15.30
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 25.08 2. Jewels Hepner, Lewisburg, 25.91 3. Anna Batkowski, Lewisburg, 25.92 4. Jordan O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 26.24 5. Kaylee Kane, Mount Carmel, 27.07 7. Lily McBride, Lewisburg, 27.57
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1. Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloomsburg, 21.92 2. Nathan Sponenberg, Central, 22.84 3. Alex Butzler, Jersey Shore, 22.89 4. Angelo Silvagni, Montoursville, 23.50 5. Justin Riedhammer, Danville, 24.06 11. Vaughn Holthus, Lewisburg, 25.15
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1. Sarah McHenry, Central, 1:01.04 2. Karlee Walls, Hughesville, 1:04.23 3. Meaghan Keegan, Jersey Shore, 1:05.44 4. Madesyn Brelsford, Muncy, 1:05.85 5. Madison Milheim, NP-Mansfield, 1:07.52 13. Molly Gill, Lewisburg, 1:13.69
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1. Bryant LaCroix, Bloomsburg, 53.30 2. Nick Kishbaugh, Central, 53.64 3. Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 58.25 4. Ryan Hause, Danville, 58.29 5. Cole Hasenplug, Danville, 58.78
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Danville, 1:46.51 2. Shamokin, 1:47.41 3. Jersey Shore, 1:48.14 4. Bloomsburg, 1:48.86 5. Central Columbia, 1:51.48 6. Athens, 1:53.41 7. Towanda, 1:57.35 8. Mount Carmel, 1:57.88 9. Lewisburg (Molly Gill, Brianna Winters, Livia Holthus, Lily McBride), 1:58.45 11. Milton (Riley Godown, Jessica Morgan, Ashley Shamblen, Sara Dewyer), 2:14.58
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Danville, 1:31.04 2. Central Columbia, 1:32.95 3. Lewisburg, (Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis, Vaughn Holthus, Thomas Haynos), 1:40.46 4. Athens, 1:42.61 5. Towanda, 1:45.78 6. Montoursville, 1:46.25 7. Jersey Shore, 1:53.49 8. Mount Carmel, 1:55.10
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 55.15 2. Annabell REck, Bloomsburg, 55.69 3. Jewels Hepner, Lewisburg, 56.03 4. Anna Batkowski, Lewisburg, 57.60 5. Kaylee Kane, Mount Carmel, 59.72 7. Lily McBride, Lewisburg, Lewisburg, 1:00.63
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloomsburg, 48.86 2. Alex Butzler, Jersey Shore, 50.08 3. Reese Kurian, Central, 50.16 4. Luke Stine, Danville, 50.59 5. Thomas Haynos, Lewisburg, 52.02 11. Vaughn Holthus, Lewisburg, 55.90
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1. Abby Doss, Shamokin, 5:02.60 2. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 5:26.77 3. Caroline Spahr, Danville, 5:41.91 4. Erica Locke, Towanda, 5:42.49 5. Teagan Williams, Athens, 5:45.17 17. Molly Gill, Lewisburg, 6:26.52
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1. Andrew Sponenberg, Central, 5:06.01 2. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 5:09.66 3. Nick Kishbaugh, Central, 5:16.12 4. Evan Hamm, Montoursville, 5:42.13 5. Holden Dent, Danville, 5:47.92
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1. Sarah McHenry, Central, 1:00.19 2. Jordan O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 1:01.50 3. Campbell Reck, Bloomsburg, 1:03.26 4. Madesyn Brelsford, Muncy, 1:04.28 5. Emma Welsh, Central, 1:04.54
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1. Bryant LaCroix, Bloomsburg, 54.63 2. Luke Stine, Danville, 54.74 3. Ryan Hause, Danville, 57.88 4. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 58.09 5. Hayne Webster, Wellsboro, 1:06.20 6. Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 1:07.23
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Gabby Doss, Shamokin, 1:06.55 2. Brenna Ross, Danville, 1:08.48 3. Trinity Neff, Bloomsburg, 1:08.85 4. Alexandra Decker, Lewisburg, 1:11.48 5. Gretchen Hinkle, Millville, 1:12.69 10. Jayla Felix, Warrior Run, 1:18.70 11. Hannah Castellan, Lewisburg, 1:19.40 14. Madison Rovenolt, Warrior Run, 1:20.85
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Colten Bennett, Bloomsburg, 1:02.98 2. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 1:06.29 3. Angelo Silvagni, Montoursville, 1:08.21 4. Brennan Warner, Wellsboro, 1:11.95 5. Nick DelGotto, Danville, 1:12.74
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Anna Batkowski, Jewels Hepner), 3:53.86 2. Danville, 3:57.26 3. Central Columbia, 4:03.61 4. Bloomsburg, 4:05.00 5. Athens, 4:06.00 6. Towanda, 4:22.31 7. Jersey Shore, 4:30.48 8. Milton (Haylee Carl, Faith Mensch, Sara Dewyer, Jamie Dreese), 5:36.68
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
