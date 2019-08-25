Black Panthers fall at Shamokin

By Harold Raker
For The Standard-Journal
COAL TOWNSHIP — After Milton deferred possession on the kickoff, Shamokin did exactly what it wanted to do.
A year after the Indians fell behind Milton by two touchdowns in the first half, eventually rallying late to win, coach Henry Hynoski’s boys wanted to leave no doubt early that they were the dominant team.
Shamokin took the opening possession and went down the field on a mission, with Max Madden following the blocks of his linemen, halfback Bryson James and fullback Tate Frederick.
Madden scored on a two-yard run to cap a seven-play, 57-yard drive that took just 3 minutes, 23 seconds and the Indians scored on their first three possessions to roll to a 44-7 mercy-rule victory at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Madden said, “The linemen came out and did their job, opening up big holes and I was able to get to outside on a lot of the runs and get down the field.”
After last year’s tight game, he said, “It was very satisfying to see our team running so smoothly and keep getting into the end zone and getting up 32-7 at halftime, I couldn’t be prouder,” Madden added.
Hynoski said going down right away, and scoring on the first three possessions, despite missing on a couple of opportunities, was great. “Overall we took advantage of most of our opportunities and we were confident,” he said.
Meanwhile Milton helped the Indians’ cause by committing six turnovers, including five fumbles.
Milton coach Phil Davis said they gave Milton the ball in Milton territory for much of the first half.
“Our special teams were not very good, and we hurt ourselves turning the ball over. Even when we started to get something positive going, we turned the ball over.”
The Indians opened the game with a nice mix of plays, setting up Milton with the running game, then putting the aerial attack on display with senior quarterback Nate Grimes connecting with senior tight end Blake Kane (20 yards) and wide receiver Matt Schiccatano (36) for TD passes.
Grimes first competition came during the opening scoring drive as he hit Joey Masser for 23 yards to the 6.
Grimes said, “It was awesome. We all worked our tails off the whole offseason because we knew they would come out tough and we just came out with high energy and it was exciting. You love to see this on opening day, I give credit to (the Black Panthers). They played their hearts out”.
He also lauded the play of the offensive line, noting that, although there were some protection breakdowns, “they played their hearts out and I’m proud of all of them.
On his TD pass to Kane, he said, “Blake’s one of my brothers, we’ve been friends since we were 8 and I love that kid. That was a special moment connecting with him, and Joe and Matt are great kids, you put the ball up and they will go and get it.”,
The Indians led 18-0 after one quarter before Milton gave its fans some hope when first-year quarterback Ashton Canelo hooked up to a wide-open Xzander Minium in the middle of the field and the 6-1 receiver took it 45 yards for the score.
But Shamokin answered quickly.
On a handoff that almost didn’t happen between Grimes and Madden, the halfback took the ball down the left side, got a big block from Masser, then made a last-second cut to avoid another tackle and took it all the way to the Milton 2.
Madden scored on the next play and, with Cruiz Dindorf’s PAT, the lead was back to 25-7.
Shamokin forced a three-and-out on the next series while preserving time with a pair of timeouts and made the strategy pay off. Grimes hit Schiccatano on a 5-yard hitch, then while rolling and rolling to his left under pursuit, Grimes slung it up and over the shoulder of Schiccatano and the 6-1 senior caught in stride and scored. Dindorf’s kick made it 32-7 at the break.
Shamokin scored twice in the second half from Milton special teams breakdowns. A high snap over the punter’s head, resulted in a fumble into the end zone recovered by Micah Miller
Another high snap to the punt was downed at the 1 and Frederick plunged into the end zone for the final score with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
Shamokin 44, Milton 7
at Shamokin
Milton (0-1) 0 7 0 0 — 7
Shamokin (1-0) 18 14 12 0 — 44
Scoring summary
First quarter
S-Max Madden 2 run (kick blocked)
S-Blake Kane 20 pass from Nate Grimes (run failed)
S-Madden 4 run (run failed)
Second quarter
M-Xzander Minium 45 pass from Ashton Canelo (Guering Baker kick)
S-Bryson James 2 run (Cruiz Dindorf kick)
S-Matt Schiccatano 36 pass from Grimes (Dindorf kick)i
Third quarter
S-Micah Miller fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked)
S-Tate Frederick 1 run (kick failed)
Statistics
MILT SHAM
First downs 7 11
Rushes-net yards 34-118 36-245
Passing yards 97 96
Passes (C-A-I) 7-14-1 6-11-1
Fumbles-lost 6-5 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 7-65
Punt-avg. 4-31.2 2-33.5
Individual
Rushing: Milton, Owen Keister, 9-40; Tyler Boyer, 6-38; Canelo 7-34; Dillan Ando 10-28; Ethan Minium 1-(-2); team 1-(-20). Shamokin, Madden 16-153, 2 TDs; James 9-44, TD; Seth Hart 2-87; Aaron Frasch 1-2; Schiccatano 1-(-5); Grimes 7-(-36).
Passing: Milton, Canelo 5-11-1 86; Baker 1-3-11.. Shamokin, Grimes 6-11-1-96, 2 TDs .
Receiving: Milton, Keister 2-27; X. Minium 1-45, TD; E. Minium 1-11; Kenley Caputo 1-9; Ando 1-5. Shamokin, Kane 3-41, TD; Schicctano 2-32, TD; Masser 2-23 .
Interceptions: X. Minium, Masser.
