MILTON — The District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association has announced that nine new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Robert Apple, Ben Shipman, and Mike McCabe will be honored at the District 4 Duals in Milton on Saturday. Jeff Schell, Tyler Erdman, Kellon Balum, Tom Snyder, Justin Millard, and Eric Lapotsky will be honored at the District 4 tournament in Williamsport next month.
Robert Apple, Contributor
Apple served as the South Section tournament director for 14 years and as the East-Central and Central Section tournament director for seven years. He was a member of the District 4 PIAA committee for 35 years and served as the chairman of the District four sportsmanship committee for 23 years. In addition he organized the first Middleburg Christmas Tournament in the late 1970s.
Ben Shipman, Jersey Shore
Shipman became a official in 1975 and has officiated 30 sectional tournaments, 28 district tournaments, 25 regional tournaments, 7 PIAA individual tournaments, and three PIAA team tournaments. Ben compiled a 43-12 record at Jersey Shore as a high school wrestler.
Mike McCabe, Berwick
McCabe compiled an 84-4 record at Berwick where he was a three-time section champion, two-time district champion, regional champion, and placed second and third at the PIAA tournament. He was a three-time Susquehanna Valley all-star and MVP and we unbeaten in dual meets during his high school career
Jeff Schell, Bloomsburg
Schell compiled a 159-9 record at Bloomsburg where he was a four-time section champion, a two-time district champion, and three-time regional champion. He placed third, fifth, and third at the PIAA tournament. He was a Greco and freestyle national champion and a world runner-up in Greco.
Tyler Erdman, Line Mountain
Erdman compiled a 157-32 record at Line Mountain where he was a three-time section champion, a two-time district champion, a two-time regional champion and a state champion in 2008. He was a two-time All-American and two-time Academic All-American during his college career. He also was a place winner in numerous national Greco tournaments.
Kellon Balum, Line Mountain
Balum compiled a 170-12 record at Line Mountain where he was a four-time section champion, a district champion, a two-time regional champion, and two-time state champion. He was a USA Dream Team selection and was ranked No. 1 in the country by Wrestling USA. During his college career at the University of Virginia, he was a four-year starter and and an NCAA qualifier.
Tom Snyder, Milton
Snyder won 105 matches at Milton and was a district champion and PIAA qualifier. During his college career at Lycoming College he was a four-year letter winner, a three-time MAC champion, a three-time NCAA qualifier, and two-time All-American.
Justin Millard, Wyalusing
Millard compiled a 115-21 record at Bald Eagle Area and Wyalusing. He was a section champion, a district champion, regional champion, and was a PIAA champion and runner-up. He was a Junior National Greco champion.
Eric Lapotsky, Mount Carmel
Lapotsky was a four-time section champion, a district champion, a two-time regional champion, and placed third and fifth at the PIAA tournament. During his career at Oklahoma University he won numerous tournaments and place fifth at the NCAA tournament.
