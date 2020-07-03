Selinsgrove Speedway point standings:
410 Sprint Cars: 1. Kyle Reinhardt, 670; 2. Freddie Rahmer, 610; 3. Blane Heimbach, 570.
Super Late Models: 1. Jeff Rine, 1200; 2. Jim Yoder, 1100; 3. Coleby Frye, 1090.
360 Sprint Cars: 1. Mark Smith, 620; 2. Adam Carberry, 580; 3. Derek Locke, 530.
Limited Late Models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 700; 2. Jared Fulkroad, 580; 3. Devin Hart, 560.
305 Sprint Cars: 1. Landon Price. 520; 2. Kassidy Kreitz, 510; 3. Garrett Bard, 500.
Roadrunners: 1. Jake Jones, 1640; 2. Will Brunson, 1450; 3. Curtis Lawton, 145.
