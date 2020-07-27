MILL HALL — Matt Cochran, of Williamsport, won his second career Limited Late Model feature event on Friday night, July 24, over Jim Yoder.
In Pro Stock action, AJ Stroup claimed his second win of the season, while Timmy Bitner of Beech Creek won the 270 Micro Sprints, Josh Beamer won the 600 Micro Sprints and Tyler Watson won in the Four Cylinders.
Nick Loffredo of Avis and Kevin Probst were the front row starters of the 25 lap Limited Late Model feature event. Loffredo took the lead at the drop of the green flag, while second row starters of Cochran and Joe Lusk of Jersey Shore battled for the runner up position. Once Cochran confirmed his place in second, he pressured Loffredo for the lead. On lap number nine, Cochran made the pass on Loffredo to take the top spot.
Jim Yoder, who started fifth, passed both Loffredo and Lusk on lap number ten to move into the runner up position. At the midway point of the race, Cochran led Yoder, Lusk, Loffredo and Kevin Probst. By lap 20, the leaders were into lapped traffic. Cochran passed Jamin Chapman going down the backstretch to try and distance himself from Yoder.
Cochran went to win his first race of the year over Yoder, Probst, Lusk and Bryan Benton. Sixth through tenth were Ben Whitaker, Ron Buttenfield, Cameron Benton, Denny Fourney and Matt Adams.
Brandon Moser and Robert Tressler lead the field of Pro Stocks for the green flag. Moser took charge of the field with fourth place starter AJ Stroup in second, AY Schilling in third, Timmy Dawson in fourth and Robert Tressler at the completion of lap number five.
Moser had a sizeable lead that was washed away when Brad Benton’s car abruptly stopped on the back stretch and collected Rich Fye in the incident on lap seven. On the restart, Stoup made the pass for the lead to claim his second win of the season. Tommy Dawson passed Moser on lap number 12 to claim the runner up position with Moser, AY Schilling and Jason Smith rounding out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Noah Jenson, Rich Fye, Kevin VanAmburg, Marc Biter and Rooster Peters. Qualifiers were won by Moser and Smith.
Nick Whitesel and Mitchell Holden brought the field of 21 270 Micro Sprints to the green flag. The red flag came out after the conclusion of lap one when Matt Dixon’s car rolled over at the exit of turn number two. Dixon’s car had no major damage and was able to restart the race.
Following the restart, Troy Whitesel led the second lap before Lock Haven’s Jeffrey Weaver made a pass for the lead. At the completion of lap five, Weaver led Whitesel, Timmy Bitner, Troy Whitesel, and Sanso.
A caution occurred on lap sevenwhen four cars tangled in turn four. On the restart, Weaver and Bitner raced down the front stretch, and Bitner made the pass for the lead as the duo came out of turn number two.
Bitner, a high school student, pulled away from Weaver and was able to record his second career victory at the speedway over Weaver, Troy Whitesel, Nathan Bacon and Sean McAndrew. Sixth through tenth were Bobby Sanso, N. Whitesel, Kyler Stahl, Gary Keister and Logan Hammaker.
Josh Beamer advanced from this second row starting spot to lead the first lap of the 600 Micro Sprint Feature Event. The caution came out on lap three when Timmy Biter, stopped after hitting the front stretch wall.
Beamer continued to lead the way, with Cody Hauck, Tyson Mowery, Trevor Teats and Sierra Hauch in the top five. Mowery moved into the runner up position on lap 10 but was unable to chase down Beamer who led every lap to claim his first win on the season. Mowery finished second, followed by Teats, Hauck and Jeff Gyuina.
Sierra Hauck, Bob Bogart, Mitchell Holden, Jeffrey Weaver and Eric Leonard completed the top 10.
Tyler Watson used his front row starting spot to claim the lead in the 4 Cylinder Feature event at the drop of the green flag. Michael Boring advanced from the fifth spot and tried to reel in Watson. Blake Snyder battled with Boring and took second at the completion of lap number 4. Watson led all 15 laps to win his first career race. Blake Snyder was second, Boring was third, Jimmy Delozier was fourth and Skylar Witchely completed the top give. Michael Luther, Chris Orwig, Shawn Wise Chelsie Harris, and Maddox Smith completed the top ten.
The Clinton County Speedway returns to racing Friday, Aug. 1, for another five-division racing program. The Laurel Highlands RaceSaver Sprint will be the featured division along with the Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints and 4 Cylinders. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. and Racing will begin at 7:30.
