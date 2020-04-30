WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters this week announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cutters fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Williamsport Crosscutters as the recipient of their donation, who will direct funds to the Central PA Food Bank. For every $10 donated, the Cutters will donate one ticket voucher to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero during the pandemic.
“The Crosscutters are happy to be participating in this Minor League-wide initiative that will not only benefit the Central PA Food Bank ,” said Cutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes, “but also show our local heroes a small token of our deep appreciation for their call to duty during the fight against COVID-19.”
School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.
In response, contributions from Williamsport Crosscutters fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting the Williamsport Crosscutters at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.