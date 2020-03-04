College sports
Men’s basketball
No. 16 Michigan State 79, No. 20 Penn State 71
Notes: No. 16 Michigan State (21-9, 13-6) shot 67.9 percent in the second half and connected on four of its five 3-pointers in the period to escape the Bryce Jordan Center with a 79-71 win over Penn State (21-9, 11-8). Four Spartans combined for 44 of the team’s 48 points in the second half to overcome a 46-25 deficit. Three Nittany Lions scored in double digits with sophomore guard Myreon Jones returning to the starting lineup and finishing the night with a team-best 16 points. Senior forward Lamar Stevens had 15 points, 13 coming in the second half, and senior forward Mike Watkins added 12 with a team-best nine rebounds.Michigan State 79, Penn State 71at Penn State
Michigan State (21-9)
Xavier Tillman 10-13 3-4 23; Rocket Watts 7-20 2-2 18; Cassius Winston 5-7 3-5 14; Aaron Henry 5-8 0-1 12; Malik Hall 2-4 0-0 4; Gabe Brown 2-4 0-0 4; Kyle Ahrens 0-2 2-2 2; Foster Loyer 1-1 0-0 2; Marcus Bingham Jr. 0-1 0-0 0; Thomas Kithier 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
32-60 10-14 79.
Penn State (21-9)
Myreon Jones 6-15 0-0 16; Lamar Stevens 3-19 9-14 15; Mike Watkins 4-8 4-4 12; Seth Lundy 2-8 0-0 6; Jamari Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3; Myles Dread 3-6 0-0 9; John Harrar 3-4 2-2 8; Izaiah Brockington 1-3 0-0 2; Curtis Jones 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-68 15-20 71.
Halftime: Penn State, 46-31. 3-point goals: Michigan State 5-19 (Henry 2-3, Watts 2-10, Winston 1-2, Tillman 0-1, Hall 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ahrens 0-1); Penn State 10-30 (M. Jones 4-9, Dread 3-6, Lundy 2-6, Wheeler 1-4, C. Jones 0-1, Stevens 0-4). Fouled out: Hall and Wheeler. Rebounds: Michigan State 43 (Tillman 15); Penn State 35 (Watkins 9). Assists: Michigan State 13 (Winston 7); Penn State 17 (Wheeler 5). Total fouls: Michigan State 19; Penn State 18. Technical fouls: None. A:
13,437.
Men’s track and fieldNova Southeastern UniversityFriday at UT Track Classic, Tampa, Fla.Note:
Senior Ian Nieves, a graduate of Milton Area High School, was the victor in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, topping his section and then leading the final standings with a time of 57.09 seconds.
College basketball
The Associated Press Men’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1 2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3 3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4 4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2 5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5 6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8 7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6 8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13 9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9 10. Louisville 24-6 948 11 11. Creighton 22-7 843 10 12. Duke 23-6 809 7 13. Oregon 22-7 802 14 14. Villanova 22-7 779 12 15. BYU 24-7 756 17 16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24 17. Auburn 24-5 575 15 18. Iowa 20-9 492 18 19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23 20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16 21. Houston 22-7 265 25 22. Virginia 21-7 219 - 23. Illinois 20-9 208 - 24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 - 25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes:
Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1. The USA Today Men’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1 2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4 3. Dayton 27-2 741 3 4. Baylor 25-3 694 2 5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5 6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9 7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13 8. Florida State 24-5 555 6 9. Maryland 23-6 516 8 10. Louisville 24-6 494 10 11. Duke 23-6 419 7 12. Villanova 22-7 392 12 13. Oregon 22-7 387 16 14. Creighton 22-7 385 11 15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18 (tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15 17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24 18. Iowa 20-9 301 17 19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23 20. Penn State 21-8 232 14 21. Houston 22-7 141 NR 22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR (tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR 24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR 25. Butler 20-9 60 NR
Others receiving votes:
Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1. The Associated Press Men’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3 4. Louisville 27-3 641 5 5. UConn 25-3 618 6 6. Maryland 25-4 615 7 7. Stanford 25-5 550 4 8. UCLA 25-4 541 9 9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10 10. NC State 25-4 459 8 11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14 12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11 13. Arizona 23-6 372 13 14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17 15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12 16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15 17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20 18. DePaul 25-5 247 16 19. Iowa 23-6 232 18 20. Indiana 23-7 211 22 21. Princeton 24-1 153 23 22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19 23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21 24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24 25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -
Others receiving votes:
Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
The USA Today Women’s Top 25 The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking: Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (23) 29-1 789 1 2. Baylor (6) 27-1 765 2 3. Oregon (3) 28-2 749 3 4. UConn 26-3 690 4 5. Louisville 27-3 674 5 6. Maryland 25-4 629 7 7. UCLA 25-4 584 8 8. Stanford 25-5 582 6 9. Mississippi State 25-5 526 9 10. N.C. State 25-4 488 11 11. Gonzaga 28-2 480 10 12. South Dakota 27-2 400 12 13. Northwestern 26-3 396 19 14. Arizona 23-6 363 13 15. Oregon State 22-8 351 18 16. DePaul 25-5 283 15 17. Princeton 24-1 254 21 18. Kentucky 21-7 250 16 19. Texas A&M 22-7 246 14 20. Iowa 23-6 206 20 21. Missouri State 24-4 197 17 22. Indiana 23-7 180 24 23. Florida State 22-7 100 22 24. Florida Gulf Coast 28-3 57 23 25. Arizona State 20-10 47 NR
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas (22-7) 44; Old Dominion (24-4) 23; Central Michigan (22-5) 12; Alabama (18-11) 8; Troy (23-4) 7; TCU (20-7) 7; Coastal Carolina (25-3) 3; Marquette (22-7) 2; James Madison (23-4) 2; Duke (18-11) 2; Dayton (22-8) 2; Stony Brook (26-3) 1; Rutgers (21-8) 1.
World Golf Ranking
Through March 1
1. Rory McIlroy NIR 9.31 2. Jon Rahm ESP 8.74 3. Brooks Koepka USA 8.23 4. Justin Thomas USA 7.66 5. Dustin Johnson USA 6.73 6. Patrick Cantlay USA 6.07 7. Adam Scott AUS 5.99 8. Webb Simpson USA 5.91 9. Patrick Reed USA 5.87 10. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 5.78 11. Tiger Woods USA 5.68 12. Xander Schauffele USA 5.63 13. Justin Rose ENG 5.17 14. Bryson DeChambeau USA 4.90 15. Tony Finau USA 4.80 16. Matt Kuchar USA 4.57 17. Gary Woodland USA 4.44 18. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.29 19. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 4.24 20. Shane Lowry IRL 4.24 21. Marc Leishman AUS 4.09 22. Paul Casey ENG 4.07 23. Bernd Wiesberger AUT 3.87 24. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 3.74 25. Sungjae Im KOR 3.61 26. Francesco Molinari ITA 3.60 27. Rickie Fowler USA 3.56 28. Lee Westwood ENG 3.21 29. Abraham Ancer MEX 3.20 30. Kevin Na USA 3.17 31. Henrik Stenson SWE 3.12 32. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 2.99 33. Danny Willett ENG 2.87 34. Kevin Kisner USA 2.81 35. Billy Horschel USA 2.80 36. Chez Reavie USA 2.78 37. Cameron Smith AUS 2.76 38. Shugo Imahira JPN 2.68 39. Victor Perez FRA 2.67 40. Jazz Janewattananond THA 2.66 41. Sergio Garcia ESP 2.66 42. Erik van Rooyen SAF 2.64 43. Matt Wallace ENG 2.60 44. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 2.51 45. Jason Day AUS 2.47 46. Brandt Snedeker USA 2.47 47. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.43 48. Bubba Watson USA 2.39 49. Christiaan Bezuidenhout SAF 2.35 50. Graeme McDowell NIR 2.32
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders
Through March 1
Points Money
1. Justin Thomas 1,403 $4,214,477 2. Sungjae Im 1,268 $3,220,468 3. Rory McIlroy 1,083 $3,501,990 4. Webb Simpson 1,083 $2,751,300 5. Brendon Todd 1,066 $2,442,730 6. Patrick Reed 1,024 $3,066,106 7. Lanto Griffin 1,009 $2,577,789 8. Sebastian Munoz 1,006 $2,376,998 9. Hideki Matsuyama 864 $2,708,118 10. Kevin Na 809 $2,057,622 11. Cameron Smith 787 $2,062,515 12. Xander Schauffele 773 $2,321,707 13. Marc Leishman 759 $1,982,325 14. Cameron Champ 727 $1,657,424 15. Joaquin Niemann 704 $1,932,504 16. Nick Taylor 687 $1,781,422 17. Adam Scott 685 $2,086,829 18. Jon Rahm 657 $1,895,143 19. Byeong Hun An 640 $1,772,615 20. Scottie Scheffler 638 $1,507,388 21. Abraham Ancer 612 $1,605,610 22. Tom Hoge 601 $1,556,440 23. Carlos Ortiz 598 $1,488,104 24. Tyler Duncan 592 $1,384,620 25.
Bryson DeChambeau
586 $1,906,566 26. Tiger Woods 571 $1,956,312 27. Patrick Cantlay 561 $1,476,955 28. Andrew Landry 559 $1,323,250 29. Harris English 558 $1,423,461 30. Mark Hubbard 538 $1,388,415 31. Tony Finau 538 $1,449,225 32. Adam Long 512 $1,216,534 33. Gary Woodland 507 $1,534,825 34. Kevin Streelman 503 $1,402,151 35. Adam Hadwin 488 $1,220,961 36. Brendan Steele 477 $1,137,248 37. Danny Lee 456 $1,464,843 38. Vaughn Taylor 432 $1,112,329 39. Daniel Berger 429 $1,058,344 40. Harry Higgs 427 $901,883 41. Viktor Hovland 420 $847,149 42. Matt Kuchar 418 $1,190,106 43. Sung Kang 413 $1,209,823 44. Joel Dahmen 403 $1,105,199 45. Ryan Palmer 399 $1,049,782 46. Billy Horschel 380 $1,101,460 47. Corey Conners 378 $1,034,535 48. Nate Lashley 374 $977,998 49. Charles Howell III 371 $1,022,917 50. Collin Morikawa 371 $841,230
Transactions
Major League Baseball
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed RHP Zach Putnam to a minor league contract. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D’Arby Myers.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. Signed RHP Shawn Blackwell. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Portland Trailblazers F Mario Hezonja $25,000 for making illegal contact with an official. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
AHL
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant. WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money from the Montreal Impact for the discovery rights to Victor Wanyama.
Northwest Soccsr League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft. PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
United Soccer League
