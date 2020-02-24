UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, dominated American in the team’s dual meet finale Sunday. Three Penn State seniors got falls on Senior Day for Penn State and sophomore Jarod Verkleeren notched a victory in the dual’s marquee match-up as Penn State rolled to a 40-3 win.
Seniors Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Shakur Rasheed notched pins in their final Rec Hall duals as nearly 6,500 fans packed sold out Rec Hall for the Senior Day dual. The dual was the 55th straight Rec Hall sellout for Penn State and the 61st of the last 63 sellouts at home, including six of eight in the Bryce Jordan Center.
The dual began at 141. Junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, controlled the action from the start in his bout against Sal Profaci. He rolled up 2:45 in riding time and notched a 7-3 win to put Penn State up 3-0 early.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, capped off his Rec Hall dual career in fine fashion by pinning American’s Tim Fitzpatrick. Joseph turned a cradle into a pin at the 4:00 mark in the second stanza to give the Nittany Lions a 15-0 lead. Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 2 at 174, duplicated Joseph’s dual meet swansong. The Lion turned a first period cradle into a fall as well, pinning Conner Allshouse at the 2:33 mark. The senior pins put Penn State up 21-0 at intermission.
The Nittany Lions posted a superb 24-3 advantage in takedowns. Penn State won nine of ten bouts and picked up 13 bonus points off four pins and a major.
Penn State closes out the dual season with a 12-2 mark, 8-1 in the Big Ten. American falls to 4-8. Penn State now prepares for the 2020 Big Ten Championship at Rutgers in two weeks. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8, at the RAC in Piscataway, N.J., and will serve as the national qualifier for the conference.
No. 2 Penn State 40, American 3Sunday at Penn State
141:
No. 1 Nick Lee PSU dec. Sal Profaci AU, 7-3
149:
No. 17 Jarod Verkleeren PSU dec. No. 8 Kizhan Clarke AU, 3-1
157:
Luke Gardner PSU dec. Ethan Karsten AU, 7-5
165:
No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU pinned Tim Fitzpatrick AU, 4:00
174:
No. 2 Mark Hall PSU pinned Conner Allshouse AU, 2:33
184:
No. 6 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. Tanner Harvey AU, 8-5
197:
No. 18 Shakur Rasheed PSU pinned William Jarrell AU, 1:04
285:
No. 17 Seth Nevills PSU maj. dec. Niko Camacho AU, 10-2
125:
Gage Curry AU dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 3-1 (SV)
133: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Joshua Vega AU, 1:10
