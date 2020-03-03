WILLIAMSPORT — For the second time in their careers, Lycoming College women’s basketball senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and junior Erica Lutz were both selected to All-MAC Commonwealth team, as Lutz earned her second straight second-team selection and McFadden earned an honorable mention nod, the conference office announced late last week.
Lutz earned her second-team nod after leading the conference with a .547 field goal percentage, ranked sixth in both scoring (13.9) and rebounding (9.8) and eighth in steals with 1.6 per contest. The 6-foot forward finished her junior campaign ranked 19th in Lycoming’s single-season record book with 361 points, 10th in field goals (163) and sixth with 42 blocks. Lutz’ 255 rebounds ranks fourth in program history and her .547 shooting percentage is second only to assistant coach Rebecca (Leid) Gibboney’s .551 in 2008-09. Lutz notched 12 double-doubles, the second-most in program history.
Earning honorable mention honors, McFadden ranked second in the conference in assists (3.5) and steals (2.4) per game, 14th in scoring (12.0) and 20th in field goal percentage (.363). The guard, who earned second-team accolades in 2018-19, finished her career as the school-record holder with 240 steals and 104 games played. She is fourth in the school’s career record book in assists (327), sixth in points (1,215), sixth in 3-pointers made (110), sixth in blocks (77) and 12th in rebounds (516). She is the only player in school history in the top 10 in points, assists, steals and blocks and the only player with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
The Warriors finished the season with a 15-11 record under 27th-year head coach Christen Ditzler and reached the MAC Commonwealth Championship for the fifth year in a row and seventh time in the last eight years.
Swartwood qualifies for NCAA ChampionshipsGRANTHAM — For the second year in a row, senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School, qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships, as he placed second in his weight class to lead the Lycoming College wrestling team, which had five wrestlers place to finish eighth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional on Saturday at Messiah’s Hitchcock Arena.
Swartwood used an sudden victory takedown in the semifinals over Messiah’s Brian Shermeyer to clinch a spot in the finals with a 3-1 win. Swartwood placed second after dropping a decision to Washington & Jefferson’s Hunter Neely in the championship, but the senior has racked up a 30-6 record this season after reaching the NCAA Championships as a junior at 165 pounds.
Swartwood will take the trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NCAA Championships, with the two-day tournament set to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13.
Sophomore heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia, went 2-1 on the second day of the tournament for a fourth-place finish. Fulmer won 7-5 in sudden victory in the third round of consolations before posting a second-period fall against Delaware Valley’s Youssef Ait Boulahri. In a rematch of the quarterfinals, Nico Ramirez of Southern Virginia defeated Fulmer, 6-1, in the bronze-medal match.
Senior 157-pounder Trevor Corl posted a 5th-place finish, falling in the semifinal to Stevens’ Dylan Van Sickle and Bradlee Lamontagne of Johns Hopkins in the wrestlebacks before receiving a forfeit over Colby Morris for a fifth-place. Corl finished his career as a two-time national qualifier with an eighth-place finish at the 2017 NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors. He is also the leader in career technical falls (28) and tied for 16th in program history with 87 wins.
Senior 149-pounder Joe Santomarco placed sixth. Santomarco fell in the semifinals to Stevens’ top-seeded Brett Kaliner before falling to York’s Eric Hutchinson and Gettysburg’s Colin Devlin on day two. Santomarco finished his career also tied for 16th in program history with 87 wins.
Freshman Gable Crebs defeated Ferrum’s Demontay Wimbush, 5-0 to place seventh at 184-pounds after a loss in the consolation quarterfinals.
River Hawks men’s basketball gets to danceSELINSGROVE — For the first time since the 1995-96 season, the Susquehanna University men’s basketball team is a conference champion. Susquehanna (20-7) captured the 2020 Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Championship title Saturday night with an 86-69 victory over third-seeded Scranton (19-8) for their seventh consecutive win.
This is the first-ever Landmark crown in the program’s history while sophomore guard Lukas Yurasits was named the MVP after leading the top-seeded River Hawks with a game-high 27 points.
The River Hawks grabbed the Landmark’s automatic qualifying bid with the triumph. Yurasits and the rest of the team will tune in to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship selection show today at 12:30 p.m. on NCAA.com to see who Susquehanna will face next as the 64-team bracket will be revealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.