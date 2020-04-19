BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department recently thanked each senior class for their dedication to their sport this year, and the last four years with a virtual senior day.

The four members of the women’s track & field senior class – Danielle Adornetto (Lumberton, N.J./Rancocas Valley Regional), Amanda Aulenbach (Fleetwood/Oley Valley), Zoe Berg (North Wales./Wissahickon), and Kirsten O’Malley (Montoursville/Montoursville Area) – are responsible for six school records, three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions, three NCAA qualifiers, and 27 PSAC qualifiers between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Adornetto – Middle Distance

Major – nursing

Athletic Honors/Awards

PSAC Scholar Athlete (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019)

D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017)

Career Bests

Track

200-Meters (Indoor): 30.96 • Susquehanna University Open (46th) • Feb. 20, 2016

300-Meters (Indoor): 49:04 • Bison Opener (12th) • Dec. 3, 2016

400-Meters (Outdoor): 1:10.10 • Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (23rd) • March 25, 2017

400-Meters (Indoor): 1:10.69 • Bucknell Tune-Up (13th) • Feb. 12. 2016

800-Meters (Outdoor): 2:36.77 • Maroon and Gold Invite (13th) • April 29, 2017

800-Meters (Indoor): 2:36.27 • SU. Invitational (21st) • Feb. 16, 2018

1,000-Meters (Indoor): 3:28.77 • YSU Mid Major Invite (21st) • Feb. 2-3, 2018

1,5000-Meters (Outdoor): 5:44.95 • Team Challenge (18th) • April 20, 2019

Mile (Indoor): 6:07.49 • East Stroudsburg Indoor Quad Meet (12th) • Feb. 7, 2020

3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 12:13.08 Maroon and Gold Invitational (4th) • April 27, 2019

3,000-Meters (Indoor): 11:47.99 • Bucknell Tune-Up (9th) • Feb. 21, 2020

400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:17.21 • Dr. Jack Toms Invitational (4th) • March 19-20, 2016

Cross Country

4K: 18:58.0 • Husky Invitational (26th) • Sept. 7, 2019

5k: 21:56.0 • Husky Invitational (7th) • Sept. 1, 2017

3.72 Mile • 28:09.4 • PSAC Championships (147th) • Oct. 21, 2017

6K: 25:57.7 • NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Cross Country Championships (133rd) • Nov. 4, 2017

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

The unconditional love and support from both the girls and guys team and coaches. No matter what event you did, everyone was always there to cheer you on and push you to be your best. From the highs to the lows and everything in between — I am so thankful for BUXCTF for an incredible journey and allowing me the opportunity to continue doing something I love.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

Finding a career path, I am so passionate about and meeting nine girls that have turned into family. I am so thankful for all that we have been through in four short years — the laughs, smiles, tears, and countless memories.

Aulenbach – Multi-events

Major – Biologyaulenbach psac 19

Athletic Honors/Awards

PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Heptathlon (2nd) (2019)

PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – Pentathlon (3rd) (2020)

PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019)

D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017)

Career Bests

Track

200-Meters (Outdoor): 26.98 (-1.3) • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship (2nd) • May 9-11, 2019

200-Meters (Indoor): 27.94 • Bucknell Tune-Up (15th) • Feb. 21, 2020

300-Meters (Indoor): 45.55 • Houghton December Classic (14th) • Dec. 8. 2017

400-Meters (Indoor): 1:05.41 • Bucknell Tune-Up (14th) • Feb.y 10, 2017

500-Meters (Indoor): 1:22.12 • VMI Indoor Classic (12th) • Feb. 14-15, 2020

800-Meters (Outdoor): 2:22.31 • Maroon and Gold Invite (2nd) • April 29. 2017

800-Meters (Indoor): 2:28.15 • Bison Opener (2nd) • December 6-7, 2019

60-Meter Hurdles (Indoor): 9.43 • 2019 SU Invitational (1st) • February 16, 2019

100-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 15.78 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 9-11, 2019

High Jump (Outdoor): 1.45 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (11th) • May 4-6, 2017

High Jump (Indoor): 1.48 meters • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (9th) • Feb. 29 – March 1, 2020

Long Jump (Outdoor): 4.97 meters • Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (11th) • March 25, 2017

Long Jump (Indoor): 5.02 meters • Bison Open and Multi (4th) • Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020

Triple Jump (Outdoor): 10.38 meters • 2017 Coach P Invitational (10th) • April 7-8, 2017

Triple Jump (Indoor): 10.63 meters • Susquehanna Invitational (2nd) • Feb. 18, 2017

Shot Put (Outdoor): 10.39 meters • Team Challenge (9th) • April 20, 2019

Shot Put (Indoor): 10.85 meters • Bison Opener (9th) • November 30 – Dec. 1, 2018

Javelin (Outdoor): 40.18 meters • Bloomsburg-ESU-KU-WCU Quad Meet (2nd) • March 31, 2018

Pentathlon (Indoor): 3180 points • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • Feb. 29, 2020

Heptathlon (Outdoor): 4309 points • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (2nd) • May 9-11, 2019

Cross Country

6K: 26:49.7 • LHU XC Open/Invitational • Sept. 23, 2017

School Records

Pentathlon (Indoor): 3180 points • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships • Feb. 29, 2020

Heptathlon (Outdoor): 4309 points • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships • May 9-11, 2019

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

My favorite memory was last year’s team trip to Arizona. Competing at NAU was an awesome experience, and playing volleyball and pool basketball with my teammates was a lot of fun.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

My favorite memory was trying a husky lounge salad for the first time, going on excursions, and laughing all the time with my friends.

Berg – Sprints

Major – Psychology

Career Bests

Track

60-Meters (Indoor): 9.04 • Bison Opener • November 30 (18th) – December 1, 2018

100-Meters (Outdoor): 14.27 (1.1) • Bloomsburg-ESU-KU-WCU Quad (13th) • March 30, 2019

200-Meters (Outdoor): 29.30 (1.8) • Hopkins Loyola Invitational (47th) • April 12, 2019

200-Meters (Indoor): 30.11 • Youngstown State Mid-Major Invite (52nd) • February 1-2, 2019

400-Meters (Outdoor): 1:08.25 • Hopkins Loyola Invitational (28th) • April 12, 2019

400-Meters (Indoor): 1:11.89 • Bison Opener (20th) • December 6-7, 2019

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

Getting breakfast with everyone after practice and just hanging out and having a good time.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

Hanging out on the quad between classes with my friends when the weather is nice.

O’Malley – Jumps/hurdles

Major – Exercise Science

Athletic Honors/Awards

Second Team All-American — triple jump (2018 — Indoor)

NCAA Indoor Championship Indoor Provisional Qualifier — triple jump (2016-17)

PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Champion – 4x400 meter relay (2019)

PSAC Indoor Track & Field Champion – Triple Jump (2018)

PSAC Indoor Track & Field Champion – 400 Meter (2017)

PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Triple Jump (3rd) (2018)

PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – Long Jump (3rd) (2018)

PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Long Jump (3rd) (2017)

PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – 4x400-meter relay (2nd), Long Jump (3rd) (2017)

Career Bests

Track

200-Meters (Outdoor): 25.93 • Maroon and Gold Invite (4th) • April 29, 2017

200-Meters (indoor): 26:25 • 20th Annual Bison Open (6th) • January 26-27, 2018

400-Meters (Indoor): 56.54 • Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invite (11th) • February 10-11, 2017

500-Meters (Indoor): 1:16.35 • Gulden Invitational (1st) • January 19, 2019

800-Meters (Indoor): 2:18.14 • Youngstown State Mid-Major Invite (4th) • February 1-2, 2019

400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:03.80 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 4-6, 2017

Long Jump (Outdoor): 5.92 meters • Maroon and Gold Invite (3rd) • April 29, 2017

Long Jump (Indoor): 5.74 meters • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • February 24-25, 2018

Triple Jump (Outdoor): 12.01 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • May 3-5, 2018

Triple Jump (Indoor): 12.24 meters • Houghton December Classic (1st) • December 7, 2018

School Records

Triple Jump (Indoor): 12.24 meters • Houghton December Classic • December 7, 2018

4x400-Meter Relay (Indoor): Gottschalk, Rivera, Barthelmes, O’Malley • 3:56.26 • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (2nd) • February 25-26, 2017

400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:03.80 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 4-6, 2017

Triple Jump (Outdoor): 12.01 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • May 3-5, 2018

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

The little things like bus rides, suffering through workouts together, what we talked about during our cooldowns, and seeing everyone every day.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

Meeting Kendall Lookingbill.

