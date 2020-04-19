BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department recently thanked each senior class for their dedication to their sport this year, and the last four years with a virtual senior day.
The four members of the women’s track & field senior class – Danielle Adornetto (Lumberton, N.J./Rancocas Valley Regional), Amanda Aulenbach (Fleetwood/Oley Valley), Zoe Berg (North Wales./Wissahickon), and Kirsten O’Malley (Montoursville/Montoursville Area) – are responsible for six school records, three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions, three NCAA qualifiers, and 27 PSAC qualifiers between the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Adornetto – Middle Distance
Major – nursing
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar Athlete (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019)
D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017)
Career Bests
Track
200-Meters (Indoor): 30.96 • Susquehanna University Open (46th) • Feb. 20, 2016
300-Meters (Indoor): 49:04 • Bison Opener (12th) • Dec. 3, 2016
400-Meters (Outdoor): 1:10.10 • Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (23rd) • March 25, 2017
400-Meters (Indoor): 1:10.69 • Bucknell Tune-Up (13th) • Feb. 12. 2016
800-Meters (Outdoor): 2:36.77 • Maroon and Gold Invite (13th) • April 29, 2017
800-Meters (Indoor): 2:36.27 • SU. Invitational (21st) • Feb. 16, 2018
1,000-Meters (Indoor): 3:28.77 • YSU Mid Major Invite (21st) • Feb. 2-3, 2018
1,5000-Meters (Outdoor): 5:44.95 • Team Challenge (18th) • April 20, 2019
Mile (Indoor): 6:07.49 • East Stroudsburg Indoor Quad Meet (12th) • Feb. 7, 2020
3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 12:13.08 Maroon and Gold Invitational (4th) • April 27, 2019
3,000-Meters (Indoor): 11:47.99 • Bucknell Tune-Up (9th) • Feb. 21, 2020
400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:17.21 • Dr. Jack Toms Invitational (4th) • March 19-20, 2016
Cross Country
4K: 18:58.0 • Husky Invitational (26th) • Sept. 7, 2019
5k: 21:56.0 • Husky Invitational (7th) • Sept. 1, 2017
3.72 Mile • 28:09.4 • PSAC Championships (147th) • Oct. 21, 2017
6K: 25:57.7 • NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Cross Country Championships (133rd) • Nov. 4, 2017
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
The unconditional love and support from both the girls and guys team and coaches. No matter what event you did, everyone was always there to cheer you on and push you to be your best. From the highs to the lows and everything in between — I am so thankful for BUXCTF for an incredible journey and allowing me the opportunity to continue doing something I love.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Finding a career path, I am so passionate about and meeting nine girls that have turned into family. I am so thankful for all that we have been through in four short years — the laughs, smiles, tears, and countless memories.
Aulenbach – Multi-events
Major – Biologyaulenbach psac 19
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Heptathlon (2nd) (2019)
PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – Pentathlon (3rd) (2020)
PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019)
D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete (2016-2017)
Career Bests
Track
200-Meters (Outdoor): 26.98 (-1.3) • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship (2nd) • May 9-11, 2019
200-Meters (Indoor): 27.94 • Bucknell Tune-Up (15th) • Feb. 21, 2020
300-Meters (Indoor): 45.55 • Houghton December Classic (14th) • Dec. 8. 2017
400-Meters (Indoor): 1:05.41 • Bucknell Tune-Up (14th) • Feb.y 10, 2017
500-Meters (Indoor): 1:22.12 • VMI Indoor Classic (12th) • Feb. 14-15, 2020
800-Meters (Outdoor): 2:22.31 • Maroon and Gold Invite (2nd) • April 29. 2017
800-Meters (Indoor): 2:28.15 • Bison Opener (2nd) • December 6-7, 2019
60-Meter Hurdles (Indoor): 9.43 • 2019 SU Invitational (1st) • February 16, 2019
100-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 15.78 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 9-11, 2019
High Jump (Outdoor): 1.45 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (11th) • May 4-6, 2017
High Jump (Indoor): 1.48 meters • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (9th) • Feb. 29 – March 1, 2020
Long Jump (Outdoor): 4.97 meters • Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (11th) • March 25, 2017
Long Jump (Indoor): 5.02 meters • Bison Open and Multi (4th) • Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020
Triple Jump (Outdoor): 10.38 meters • 2017 Coach P Invitational (10th) • April 7-8, 2017
Triple Jump (Indoor): 10.63 meters • Susquehanna Invitational (2nd) • Feb. 18, 2017
Shot Put (Outdoor): 10.39 meters • Team Challenge (9th) • April 20, 2019
Shot Put (Indoor): 10.85 meters • Bison Opener (9th) • November 30 – Dec. 1, 2018
Javelin (Outdoor): 40.18 meters • Bloomsburg-ESU-KU-WCU Quad Meet (2nd) • March 31, 2018
Pentathlon (Indoor): 3180 points • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • Feb. 29, 2020
Heptathlon (Outdoor): 4309 points • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (2nd) • May 9-11, 2019
Cross Country
6K: 26:49.7 • LHU XC Open/Invitational • Sept. 23, 2017
School Records
Pentathlon (Indoor): 3180 points • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships • Feb. 29, 2020
Heptathlon (Outdoor): 4309 points • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships • May 9-11, 2019
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
My favorite memory was last year’s team trip to Arizona. Competing at NAU was an awesome experience, and playing volleyball and pool basketball with my teammates was a lot of fun.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
My favorite memory was trying a husky lounge salad for the first time, going on excursions, and laughing all the time with my friends.
Berg – Sprints
Major – Psychology
Career Bests
Track
60-Meters (Indoor): 9.04 • Bison Opener • November 30 (18th) – December 1, 2018
100-Meters (Outdoor): 14.27 (1.1) • Bloomsburg-ESU-KU-WCU Quad (13th) • March 30, 2019
200-Meters (Outdoor): 29.30 (1.8) • Hopkins Loyola Invitational (47th) • April 12, 2019
200-Meters (Indoor): 30.11 • Youngstown State Mid-Major Invite (52nd) • February 1-2, 2019
400-Meters (Outdoor): 1:08.25 • Hopkins Loyola Invitational (28th) • April 12, 2019
400-Meters (Indoor): 1:11.89 • Bison Opener (20th) • December 6-7, 2019
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Getting breakfast with everyone after practice and just hanging out and having a good time.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Hanging out on the quad between classes with my friends when the weather is nice.
O’Malley – Jumps/hurdles
Major – Exercise Science
Athletic Honors/Awards
Second Team All-American — triple jump (2018 — Indoor)
NCAA Indoor Championship Indoor Provisional Qualifier — triple jump (2016-17)
PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Champion – 4x400 meter relay (2019)
PSAC Indoor Track & Field Champion – Triple Jump (2018)
PSAC Indoor Track & Field Champion – 400 Meter (2017)
PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Triple Jump (3rd) (2018)
PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – Long Jump (3rd) (2018)
PSAC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference – Long Jump (3rd) (2017)
PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference – 4x400-meter relay (2nd), Long Jump (3rd) (2017)
Career Bests
Track
200-Meters (Outdoor): 25.93 • Maroon and Gold Invite (4th) • April 29, 2017
200-Meters (indoor): 26:25 • 20th Annual Bison Open (6th) • January 26-27, 2018
400-Meters (Indoor): 56.54 • Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invite (11th) • February 10-11, 2017
500-Meters (Indoor): 1:16.35 • Gulden Invitational (1st) • January 19, 2019
800-Meters (Indoor): 2:18.14 • Youngstown State Mid-Major Invite (4th) • February 1-2, 2019
400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:03.80 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 4-6, 2017
Long Jump (Outdoor): 5.92 meters • Maroon and Gold Invite (3rd) • April 29, 2017
Long Jump (Indoor): 5.74 meters • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • February 24-25, 2018
Triple Jump (Outdoor): 12.01 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • May 3-5, 2018
Triple Jump (Indoor): 12.24 meters • Houghton December Classic (1st) • December 7, 2018
School Records
Triple Jump (Indoor): 12.24 meters • Houghton December Classic • December 7, 2018
4x400-Meter Relay (Indoor): Gottschalk, Rivera, Barthelmes, O’Malley • 3:56.26 • PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (2nd) • February 25-26, 2017
400-Meter Hurdles (Outdoor): 1:03.80 • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (6th) • May 4-6, 2017
Triple Jump (Outdoor): 12.01 meters • PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (3rd) • May 3-5, 2018
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
The little things like bus rides, suffering through workouts together, what we talked about during our cooldowns, and seeing everyone every day.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Meeting Kendall Lookingbill.
