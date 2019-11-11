MANCHESTER — When the going got tough for Lewisburg during Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal against Lansdale Catholic, the Green Dragons responded by getting their offense going.
Junior forward Anthony Bhangdia made sure of that.
Bhangdia scored twice in the second half to lead the Green Dragons to a 2-0 victory over the Crusaders at Northeastern High School.
The game between District 4 champ Lewisburg (22-0-1) and District 12 champ Lansdale Catholic (9-5-3) was chippy at times, with the Crusaders receiving a pair of yellow cards in the second half.
But the Green Dragons kept their cool and refused to get involved in those extracurricular activities, and in doing so they were able to prevail.
“It was a very physical matchup. We kept our heads and just kept trying to play our game,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We were able to put a goal in and it kind of opened the game up a little bit more, and we were able to be resilient when we needed to be.”
The first half of the matchup was all bark but no bite as each team had a few good looks at the goal.
The physicality also increased as the game progressed, but Lewisburg’s players knew going in that the contest would be tough.
“We knew (Lansdale Catholic) came out (in the first round) and they beat Lancaster Mennonite, which is usually a very consistently good team, so we knew they would be able to play,” said Lewisburg senior defender Will Lowthert. “We also needed to focus on (the fact) they were a very physical team, which we haven’t seen in a while, so we just had to adjust to that.”
Lewisburg did just that, and off a corner kick 6:33 into the second half Bhangdia received a perfect cross from Ben Liscum off the right flank for a sliding goal just inside the near post to put the Green Dragons on the board first.
“That felt great,” said Bhangdia of his first goal. “That’s actually a play that we’ve been working on in practice. It’s where Ben turns (his opponent) and we (both) have runs. I made a perfect run and he (passed) a perfect ball – and it just worked out.”
Lansdale Catholic, possibly frustrated by giving up that goal, picked up its first yellow card at the 24:19 mark. Lewisburg, however, weren’t goaded into any kind of momentum-hurting retaliation.
“Lansdale Catholic was definitely an opponent that didn’t shy away from a tackle, but we kept our heads without playing into that,” said Kettlewell. “I’ve seen a lot of teams over the years that could’ve easily been distracted and get out of their game, but we kept to what we do.”
And for the Green Dragons that means winning games – 16 in a row as a matter of fact following Saturday’s victory.
Bhangdia later sealed the win with his second goal – shot into the upper-left 90 of the net past Lansdale Catholic’s lanky goalkeeper Kellen Ward with 18:30 remaining. Another picture-perfect cross – this one from James Koconis also off the right flank – fed Bhangdia.
“We knew that in the second half we had to use Koconis a little bit more on the wing,” said Bhangdia. “He got by the defenders and he played a good ball in. It got through, and I just saw an opening and I shot it.”
After that goal the Green Dragons’ confidence was sky high according to Bhangdia.
“It was great, because then we had momentum moving on through the game and we knew that we sealed the game there and we were just going for more,” said Bhangdia.
Although Lewisburg wasn’t able to get another goal in, the Green Dragons didn’t need to – not with Lowthert, and fellow senior Logan Moore, leading the defense and helping their other teammates keep their heads throughout the game.
“That just shows some of our maturity in (our) senior leadership with Will and Logan – just kind of calming us down when we need to and not getting involved (with the extra-curriculars), and not talking to the refs and just play,” said Kettlewell. “You could see the other team getting more and more frustrated by us not getting frustrated.”
Now Lewisburg plays New Hope-Solebury in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hamburg High School.
Lewisburg 2, Lansdale Catholic 0
PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal
At Northeastern High School
Second half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 33:27. Lew-Bhangdia, assist James Koconis, 18:36.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-3; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Lansdale Catholic, Kellen Ward, 2.
