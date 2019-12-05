READING — Senior Kayla Kline and junior Erica Lutz each posted double-doubles to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team, which surged in the second half to post a 58-46 win over Alvernia in both teams’ MAC Commonwealth opener at Jack McCloskey Court on Wednesday.
Lutz finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks, and Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, complimented her to the tune of 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, as four Warriors finished in double figures. Senior Morgan Mader notched a game-high 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area High School grad, added 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Warriors (5-2, 1-0 MAC Commonwealth) rebounded from a first half where it shot 22 percent by shooting 46 percent (13-of-28) from the floor in the second half. Meanwhile, the Golden Wolves (5-2, 0-1) were held to 25 percent (6-of-24) in the second half and just 29 percent (14-of-49) in the game.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they head to Stevenson for a 1 p.m. MAC Commonwealth game.
Lycoming 58, Alvernia 46
At Alvernia University
Lycoming (5-2)
Morgan Mader 5-13 1-2 14; Akilah McFadden 3-13 5-10 12; Kayla Kline 3-8 4-5 10; Erica Lutz 5-10 0-0 10; Kelly Vuz 2-5 3-6 8; Emily Zoscin 1-3 1-4 3; Kenzie Reed 0-1 1-2 1; Sydney Purcell 0-0 0-0 0; Allison Wagner 0-1 0-0 0; Megan Helminiak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-55 15-29 58. Alvernia (4-2)
Cathryn Kramer 4-7 4-5 12; Torie Zerbe 4-10 2-4 12; Gabriella De Vito 4-12 0-0 11; Dee McCormick 1-8 2-4 4; Amber Orban 0-1 4-8 4; Abbie Zerbe 1-8 0-0 2; Julia Ewen 0-3 1-2 1; Nasheyla Greggs-Poin 0-0 0-0 0; Qnyera Hinton 0-0 0-0 0; Jannelle Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-49 13-23 46.
First quarter score: Alvernia 11-10; Halftime score: 19-19; Third quarter score: Lycoming 36-29. 3-point goals: Lycoming 5-17 (Mader 3-8; Vuz 1-3; McFadden 1-3; Wagner 0-1; Helminiak 0-1; Kline 0-1), Alvernia 5-16 (De Vito 3-6; Zerbe 2-4; Zerbe 0-3; McCormick 0-3). Fouled out: Kramer and Ewen. Rebounds: Lycoming 47 (Lutz 13), Alvernia 35 (Zerbe, Orban, Ewen 6). Assists: Lycoming 10 (Wagner and Kline 4), Alvernia 10 (De Vito 5). Total fouls: Lycoming 19, Alvernia 25. Technicals: None. A:
579.
MenREADING — With a surge in the last 10 minutes, which included 10 points from freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville High School grad, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team rolled past Alvernia, 75-66, in both teams’ MAC Commonwealth opener at Jack McCloskey Court on Wednesday night.
Harward finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, as he hit 7-of-14 from the floor to lead Lycoming, which improved to 7-1 for the third time in four years. Senior Ryan Hollis finished with 16 points and three rebounds and freshman Mo Terry added 13 points and four rebounds.
The Warriors shot 44 percent (27-of-61) and held the Golden Wolves (3-3, 0-1) to 35 percent (20-of-57).
After Alvernia closed within two points at 54-52 with 10:37 left, the Warriors responded with a 7-1 run led by four points from Terry. Terry added another layup with 5:58 left to give Lycoming a 10-point lead before Alvernia cut to within four points off a 3-pointer from Avery Walker with 2:32 left. However, Hollis responded with an answer 3-pointer and Harward hit a layup with 36 seconds left to get the lead back to nine points with 36 seconds left. From there, Alvernia couldn’t get closer than six, as Lycoming hit 3-of-4 at the free throw line in the final ticks.
Junior D’Yante Doughty finished with nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks and Flores-Diaz finished with six points and two blocks. Junior Darius Dangerfield added three assists.
Thomas finished with 23 points and nine rebounds and Keon Taylor notched 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead Alvernia. Malik Green also added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they head to Stevenson for a 3 p.m. MAC Commonwealth game.
Lycoming 75, Alvernia 66
at Alvernia University
Lycoming (6-1)
Dyson Harward 7-14 3-5 19; Ryan Hollis 6-10 0-0 16; Mo Terry 4-11 5-6 13; D’Yante Doughty 4-8 1-1 9; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 2-4 2-2 6; Matt Ilodigwe 2-5 0-0 5; DeAundre Manuel 2-4 0-1 4; Darius Dangerfield 0-5 3-4 3; Luke Finkbeiner 0-0 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-0 0-0 0; Ryan Hagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 14-19 75.
Alvernia (3-3)
Justin Thomas 8-19 2-3 23; Keon Taylor 4-8 5-6 15; Malik Green 3-13 3-4 10; Nick Youngkin 1-3 5-6 8; Mickeel Allen 2-5 0-0 4; Avery Walker 1-3 0-0 3; Rece Harman 1-1 0-0 2; Perren Gyan 0-1 1-3 1; Darnell Ransom 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 20-57 16-22 66.
Halftime: Lycoming, 37-33. 3-point goals: Lycoming 7-25 (Hollis 4-7; Harward 2-6; Ilodigwe 1-3; Flores-Diaz 0-2; Manuel 0-1; Dangerfield 0-3; Doughty 0-3), Alvernia 10-21 (Thomas 5-9; Taylor 2-3; Youngkin 1-2; Walker 1-2; Green 1-4; Ransom 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 40 (Harward 12), Alvernia 38 (Thomas 9). Assists: Lycoming 12 (Doughty 5), Alvernia 14 (Taylor 7). Total fouls: Lycoming 18, Alvernia 19. Technical fouls: None. A: 579.
