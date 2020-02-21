MILTON — The next step of the high school wrestling postseason gets underway today as the PIAA District 4 Class 2A individual tournament kicks off at 5 p.m. from Williamsport Area High School.
Several local wrestlers from Lewisburg, Meadowbrook Christian, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run have qualified for the tournament and will be looking to advance to the medal podium and take the next step toward the state tournament in Hershey.
Meadowbrook Christian freshman Cade Wirnsberger (27-2) is the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds and is currently ranked No. 2 in the state following his Central Sectional title last weekend at Hughesville. Wirnsberger defeated No. 1-ranked Branden Wentzel of Montoursville in the semifinals, then defeated No. 11 Bobby Gardner of South Williamsport in the finals to claim the Lions’ first sectional title in the program’s first year of existence.
The talented freshman has a first-round bye in this weekend’s tournament and will face the winner of the match between No. 8 Jacob Courtney (13-7) of Athens and No. 9 Blake Sassman (23-7) of Danville.
The other No. 1 seed from the area is Mifflinburg senior Clayton Reed (27-7) at 138 pounds. Reed picked up the 100th win of his varsity career this season with a pin of Lewisburg’s Logan Bartlett (22-10) who is the No. 12 seed in this weekend’s tournament. Reed earned a South Sectional title last weekend at Southern Columbia with a 3-2 decision over the Tigers’ Patrick Edmonson.
Reed’s No. 1 seed will also afford him a first-round bye and he will wrestle the winner of the match between No. 8 Dalton Watt (10-9) of Bloomsburg and No. 9 Skyler Allen (20-11) of Towanda. Bartlett will open the district tourney with a first round match against No. 5 Isaac Kester (20-6) of Central Columbia.
Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly, one of seven Wildcats to qualify for districts, is the No. 2 seed at 126 pounds after his South Sectional title win by fall over Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock last weekend. Gramly (9-2) was injured for the better part of the year, but stormed through sectionals and could be poised for a run through districts thanks to his ever-improving health.
Gramly will have a first-round bye and will face the winner of the match between No. 7 Caden Temple (26-10) of Benton and No. 10 Patriot June (17-13) of North Penn-Liberty.
The area’s other two South Sectional champions have secured No. 3 seeds in their respective weight classes. Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (28-3) at 113 pounds and Milton’s Kyler Crawford (29-8) at 132 will both enjoy first-round byes in their district brackets.
Wagner, a sophomore for the Green Dragons, won his section title with a 4-0 decision over Midd-West’s Conner Heckman and will face the winner of the opening match at 113 between No. Bailey Feguson (26-12) of Canton and No. 11 Jacob Leonardo (21-13) of Bloomsburg.
Crawford, a junior for the Black Panthers, won his second straight section championship with a pin of Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman (27-9) who is ranked No. 4 at 132. Crawford will face the winner of the the first round match between Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt (23-7), who is ranked No. 6, and No. 11 Jacob Burgess (8-15) of Sayre. Hunt also recorded the 100th win of his varsity career earlier this season.
By way of his No. 4 seed, Bingaman will also have a first-round bye and will face the winner of the opening match between No. 5 Skyler Manahan (19-11) of Wyalusing and No. 12 Gabe Harvey (12-15) of South Williamsport.
A handful of other wrestlers from the area also qualified for the district tournament and will compete in the opening round.
MifflinburgMifflinburg 220-pounder Quentin Doane (23-10) is ranked No. 5 and will take on No. 12 Hayden Robbins (15-10) of Hughesville. Wildcat freshman Emmanuel Ulrich (27-7) is ranked No. 6 at 285 pounds and he will face No. 11 Logyn Choplosky (15-11) of North Penn-Liberty. Also competing for Mifflinburg is senior Dylan Linn (14-16), the No. 10 seed at 113 pounds. Linn will take on No. 7 Tyler Hawley (20-14) of Towanda in the opening round.
MiltonAside from Wagner, the Black Panthers have four other wrestlers who will be wrestling in the district tournament. Junior Aven Ayala (17-11) is the No. 12 seed at 170 and will face No. 5 Ethan Gush (30-9) of Muncy. Sophomore 195-pounder Nathan Rauch (22-10) is also ranked No. 12 and will square off against No. 5 Clay Watkins (24-10) of Towanda while older brother Nevin (32-5), a senior, is ranked No. 7 at 285 and will face No. 10 Cael Hembury (25-11) of Muncy. Finally, senior Brent Mitch (20-18) is ranked No. 11 at 220 and will open against No. 6 Zach Poust (26-8) of Benton.
Warrior Run
Joining Hunt at districts for the Defenders is junior Kaden Majcher (22-8), the No. 5 seed at 113 and senior Sam Crawford (16-9), the No. 11 seed at 170. Majcher will face No. 12 Brayden Garverick (14-14) of North Penn-Liberty while Crawford will open against No. 6 Shane Weidner (14-4) of Mount Carmel.
LewisburgSophomore Brady Cromley (12-4) joins Wagner and Bartlett to represent the Green Dragons and is seeded No. 7 at 182. Cromley will open the tournament against No. 10 Zach Shaffer (19-13) of Wyalusing.
Meadowbrook ChristianWith only three wrestlers on the roster, the Lions pulled off the impressive feat of having two of those grapplers qualify for districts. Joining Wirnsberger at the tournament will be fellow freshman Gunner Treibley (30-8) who secured the No. 9 seed at 285 and will take on No. 8 Aaron Herlt (22-12) of Towanda.
