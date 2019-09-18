MIFFLINBURG — In 2018, the Mifflinburg field hockey team won the program’s first District 4 title in 31 years and the squad certainly has the talent to make another run this season.
The Wildcats went 1-1 in the Red Lion Tournament over the weekend and on Tuesday hosted the visiting Southern Columbia Tigers in a Heartland-I contest at Mifflinburg Intermediate School with an eye on taking advantage of what looked to be a favorable match-up, at least on paper.
Mifflinburg dominated the first 20 minutes of play and jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Mara Shuck and Brooke Karchner, but the Tigers got a goal back before the half as the Wildcats seemed to hit cruise control a bit too early for head coach Shelly Orren’s liking.
“We tend to be a little slow out of the gate lately and our fundamentals aren’t as sharp as they need to be,” Orren said. “It’s a matter of discipline. You have to play with that intensity for the full 60 minutes. I think we struggle a little bit with that.”
Shuck opened the scoring at the 8:01 mark with a beautiful shot which found its way into the bottom right-hand corner of the cage. Shuck wound and fired and the ball eluded several players on its way past Southern Columbia keeper Joceyln Madara, who was screened on the play.
Karchner added a goal at 10:15 when she found the ball off a corner and deposited it into the net to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 advantage.
Throughout the majority of the first half, the ball remained in the Tigers’ end as the Wildcats created chance after chance, though Madara stood strong in the midst of constant traffic in front of her net.
Just as the clock seemed to be winding down on a scoreless first half for Southern Columbia, the Tigers’ Maddie Wilcox broke through the back end of the Mifflinburg defense and whipped a wicked shot past Wildcats’ netminder Jayden Keister at 37:26 to cut the lead in half.
Wilcox’s goal would be the only one Mifflinburg would allow all game as the Wildcats came out flying once again to start the second half.
Camryn Murray scored on a penalty stroke at 41:07 to put Mifflinburg back up by two. At 46:50, forward Sara Harter capitalized on a mad scramble in front of the net and pounded home a goal which made the score, 4-1. Camille Finerghty finished off the scoring at the 63:19 mark when she deposited a rebound off a save by Madara who kicked a shot by Harter back into traffic.
All told, it was a dominant effort by Mifflinburg for 50-plus minutes and while it was good enough to get a win against the Tigers, Orren knows that her team must put together a complete, 60-minute performance if they are to return to the form they displayed during their run to a district title a season ago.
“It’s very hard to sustain, I think because sometimes when we get ahead, they get a little lax,” Orren said. “You can get away with that with some times, but other teams, if you let up, they are going to attack you and just like that, they’ll be back in the game. (Southern Columbia) came to play We’ll take (the win) today.”
Mifflinburg 5, Southern Columbia 1
at Mifflinburg
First half
MIFF — Mara Shuck (unassisted), 8:01 MIFF — Brooke Karchner (Shuck, assist), 10:15 SC — Maddie Wilcox (unassisted), 37:26 Second half
MIFF — Camryn Murray (penalty stroke), 41:07 MIFF — Sara Harter (unassisted), 46:50 MIFF — Camille Finerghty (Harter, assist), 63:19
Shots: MIFF, 11-5; Corners: MIFF, 8-5; Saves: SC (Joceyln Madara) 7; MIFF (Jayden Keister) 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.