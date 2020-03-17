WILLIAMSPORT — Batting .462 (12-for-26) and leading the Lycoming College softball team to a 6-2 record in the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
Kline had four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI for the week. She had hits in seven of eight games and four multi-hit games.
The senior shortstop went 2-for-4 with two runs, three RBI and a home run in an 11-1 win over Fitchburg State on the first day. She carried over the momentum, going 2-for-3 with a game-tying three-run RBI triple in the seventh inning in a 5-4 win over Norwich. In the final game against Dean, Kline went 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and two doubles.
Kline reached 10 career homers and broke the school’s career total bases record with her homer to left field against Lancaster Bible. Kline finished the week with 195 total bases, breaking the school record set by Amy Cline (182) from 2010-2013.
Along with the total bases record, Kline holds two other Lycoming College career records and is in the top 10 in eight offensive categories. Kline holds the highest career batting average (.457) and on-base percentage (.490) in school history. She is second in slugging percentage (.699), hits (126), home runs (10), and fielding assists (211), fifth with 23 doubles and seven triples and sixth with 64 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 82 career games played.
During the 2017 season, Kline broke six single-season program records including most at-bats (137), runs scored (38), hits (61), hitting streak (25 games), doubles (12), total bases (89).
The offensive weekly award is the school-record fourth in Kline’s career, as she also earned the honors on May 1, 2017 and March 18 and April 22, 2019.
Lycoming’s Kimble named lacrosse player of the week
WILLIAMSPORT — Scoring five goals and adding three assists to lead the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team to a 16-6 win over Albertus Magnus, senior Hailey Kimble was named the MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
Having a hand in half of Lycoming’s goals in its first win of the year, Kimble scored the first three goals of the game, as Lycoming never trailed in the win. She became the 12th player in school history to reach 150 career points in the game.
It is Kimble’s first player of the week award and the team’s first since Kelly McGinniss won the last of her seven awards on April 29, 2019.
In 48 career games, Kimble ranks eighth in program history, averaging 2.5 assists per game and ninth with 3.25 points per game.
