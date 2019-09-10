Auto racing

Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday's results
Caged clone red: 1. Zachary Wagner 2. Hoyt Black.
Junior predator: 1. Darrin Adair 2. Isaac Elliott 3. Tyler Koppenhaver.
Adult caged: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Frank Drumm 3. Brian Kemmery.
Clone 375: 1. Colby Walter.
Divas: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Hannah Zeiders.
Junior caged: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Brayden Benjamin.
Flat 350: 1. Geoff Gill 2. Luke Dauberman.
Junior restricted: 1. David Graybill III 2. Zane Snyder 3. Carter Smith.
Animal 375: 1. Brian Schutt 2. Catelynn Schutt 3. Matthew Burd.
Super heavies: 1. Cindy Strawser.
Predator 375 (Feature 1): 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Cole Brown 3. Dameon Graham.
Predator 375 (Feature 2): 1. Hank Moore 2. Zack Snyder 3. Colby Walter.
Rookie 2 caged: 1. Tyler Clowes.

Men's soccer

Lycoming 4, Mount Aloysius 0

at Lycoming

Notes: Freshman Jayson Butler scored a goal in the first-half and added an assist on the first of three second-half goals, leading Lycoming to the victory over Mount Aloysius College in non-conference action at UPMC Field.
The Warriors (2-2 overall) got on the scoreboard first in the 39th minute when sophomore Josh Zinnegrebe sent a sky-high kick into the box from 35 yards out that the keeper punched out to a waiting Butler, who fired the ball into the left corner of the goal. 
The Warriors scored three consecutive goals in a 10-minute span in the second half, starting in the 71st minute when Butler split two defenders to find a streaking senior Lance Klinger at the top of the box, who connected with a shot at the bottom left of the goal, his first of the season. Sophomore Colin Wieand headed in his first goal of the season off a free kick from junior Alex Henry in the 77th minute. Sophomore Tyler Flood scored in the 79th minute when he beat the keeper left after corralling a lose ball from inside the box.
The Warriors used a high-pressure offense to notch season highs in shots (24) and corners (10) against the Mounties (1-3), who were selected to finish third in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. Butler and Klingler led the Warriors with four shots each, with all four of Klinglers’ coming on goal.
Sophomore Zack Donoway made a career-high seven saves to earn the win and secure the Warriors’ second straight shutout.

