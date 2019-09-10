Auto racing
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday's results
Caged clone red: 1. Zachary Wagner 2. Hoyt Black.
Junior predator: 1. Darrin Adair 2. Isaac Elliott 3. Tyler Koppenhaver.
Adult caged: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Frank Drumm 3. Brian Kemmery.
Clone 375: 1. Colby Walter.
Divas: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Hannah Zeiders.
Junior caged: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Brayden Benjamin.
Flat 350: 1. Geoff Gill 2. Luke Dauberman.
Junior restricted: 1. David Graybill III 2. Zane Snyder 3. Carter Smith.
Animal 375: 1. Brian Schutt 2. Catelynn Schutt 3. Matthew Burd.
Super heavies: 1. Cindy Strawser.
Predator 375 (Feature 1): 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Cole Brown 3. Dameon Graham.
Predator 375 (Feature 2): 1. Hank Moore 2. Zack Snyder 3. Colby Walter.
Rookie 2 caged: 1. Tyler Clowes.
Men's soccer
Lycoming 4, Mount Aloysius 0
at Lycoming
