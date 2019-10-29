In the Oct. 28 edition of The Standard-Journal, the name of Deanna Betzer, a cross country runner at Lees-McRea College and a graduate of Milton Area High School, was misspelled in the headline and photo caption of the “College sports roundup” article on page A14.
Betzer earned all-conference honors at the Conference Carolinas League Championship this past Saturday.
The Standard-Journal sports section regrets this error and apologizes for any confusion or inconvenience it may have caused. The Standard-Journal sports section would also like to congratulate Ms. Betzer on her achievement.
Sincerely,
Standard-Journal Sports
