SELINSGROVE — Many sports can be described as a game of inches: baseball, football and of course, soccer.
Mifflinburg sophomore midfielder Peyton Yocum drove that point home during Monday’s Heartland-I matchup against Selinsgrove.
With her team trailing by a goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Yocum, who had scored a few minutes earlier, rocketed a shot towards the Selinsgrove goal.
However, the ball hit the middle of the crossbar and caromed over the goal as the Seals held on for a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“It’s how our season has gone a little bit this year. We came out and dominated the first 30 minutes of the first half, and then we fell asleep a little bit and Selinsgrove capitalized on a couple of mistakes,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “That’s what it is about this game — it’s how your team battles back.”
Despite the pressure Mifflinburg (3-2-1, 2-2-1 HAC-I) put on Selinsgrove (4-3-1, 3-1-1) early, it was the Seals who got on the board first.
Ella Magee scored off a rebound in front of the goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
Selinsgrove went up 2-0 when Jessica Smith connected off a Taylor Stoltzfus assist 13:13 into the second half.
Fifteen minutes later the Wildcats finally got on the board to cut their deficit to one as Angelina Feliciano happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Senior forward Delaney Good attempted to score on a breakaway, but Selinsgrove goalkeeper Aliva Ravy made the save. The ball kicked away from Ravy and Feliciano was right there to flick the ball into the goal and put the Wildcats on the board.
“I think the momentum was back on our side a little bit there, and that really helped,” said Hankamer. “Then we fell asleep a little bit after that, and Selinsgrove capitalized for their third goal.”
Elizabeth Diehl scored what turned out to be the back-breaker for the Seals by firing home a pass from Erin Mullen to give her team a 3-1 lead with 7:42 remaining.
But the Wildcats weren’t done yet.
Peyton Yocum got Mifflinburg back to within a goal as she scored unassisted with 4:08 left on the clock.
Yocum’s attempt at the game-tying goal — a chip shot just outside the box off a pass from Cara Snook — then went off the crossbar with under a minute left before Selinsgrove ran the clock out to end the game.
“Peyton — a great effort there — to close it to 3-2. Then with a minute left in the game she just hits the crossbar — two inches down and that’s in the back of the net and we’re going into overtime,” said Hankamer, a former assistant coach for Selinsgrove’s girls team. “Our goal the entire year is to just go in, even if we’re down, and continue to battle. That’s the best thing about this group of girls that I inherited from last year. These girls fight to the very end for me, and that’s all I can ask.”
Kristi Benfield also did a good job in goal for Mifflinburg. She stopped nine shots to keep the Wildcats in the game.
“Kristi has been a rock back there for us. Coming into this game she had four shutouts out of five games. She’s only given up five goals this whole season for us (including Monday). She has worked for it, and I couldn’t be happier for her. As a former goalie myself, it’s great to have somebody in the back there who can take a game, and if we need a big save she’s the one to do it,” said Hankamer.
“I’m very proud of everyone who stepped onto this field today, and they battled back. That’s the best thing I can ask for as a coach. We will refocus and get ready for our game Wednesday against Williamsport (4:30 p.m. at Williamsport).”
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2at Selinsgrove
Scoring First half S-Ella Magee, unassisted, 11:43.
Second half
S-Jessica Smith, assist Taylor Stoltzfus, 26:47. M-Angelina Feliciano, unassisted, 10:43. S-Elizabeth Diehl, assist Erin Mullen, 7:42. M-Peyton Yocum, unassisted, 4:08. Team Statistics Shots:
Selinsgrove, 12-11; Corners: Selinsgrove, 6-2; Saves: Selinsgrove, Aliva Ravy, 9; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 9.
