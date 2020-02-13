LEWISBURG — Four Bison scored in double figures, led by 18 points from Ellie Mack, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team defeated Navy 75-65 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Tessa Brugler added 16 points, Taylor O’Brien 11, and Abby Kapp 10, as Bucknell improved to 17-6 overall and 10-2 in Patriot League play.
The Bison jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but Navy (7-16, 2-10 PL) came back to lead 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. Bucknell held a nine-point advantage at halftime and extended that out to a game-high 19 points in the third quarter. The Mids drew within six in the final period, but the Bison held off the late rally to win their seventh consecutive home game and their 10th double-digit Patriot League decision.
Bucknell shot well, making 28-of-48 (58.3 percent) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from 3-point range and 14-of-18 (77.8 percent) from the free throw line.
Brugler led the way for Bucknell with nine boards, including three on the offensive end.
The Bison were at their best during the middle quarters, outscoring the Mids 17-7 in the second and 29-20 in the third. The 29 third quarter points were the most the Bison have scored in a single frame this season.
Bucknell was especially strong out of the gates in the second half as they opened on a 6-0 run. Mack scored all six by drawing a pair of shooting fouls and converting both into 3-point plays. She’d finish the quarter with 11 points after scoring just three in the first half. As a team, the Bison were 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) in the third.
Navy outscored Bucknell 23-15 in the final quarter, including a 10-0 run that cut the Bison lead to single digits.
“You’ve got to give Navy a lot of credit for continuing to play,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “There were a lot of times in that second half they could’ve maybe just said it wasn’t their night and took their ball and gone home, so to speak, but they didn’t do that.”
Junior Autumn Ceppi contributed a season-high seven points with three assists and a steal. O’Brien came up with two steals in the game and turned both into fast break points. Ally Johnson finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting and a team-high four assists.
Bucknell goes on the road this weekend to face American in Washington, D.C. Bucknell defeated the Eagles 68-43 in Sojka Pavilion back on Jan. 15. Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 75, Navy 65
at Bucknell
Navy 15 7 20 23 — 65Bucknell 14 17 29 15 — 75Navy (7-16)
Jasmine Bishop 4-6 3-4 11; Lindsay Llewellyn 3-5 0-0 8; Braxton Montana 1-8 0-0 2; Mimi Schrader 1-3 0-0 3; Mary Kate Ulasewicz 9-14 9-9 29; Imani Edmonds 0-0 0-0 0; Nyah Garrison 3-6 0-0 7; Ciera Hertelendy 2-3 1-4 5.
Totals:
23-45 13-17 65.
Bucknell (17-6)
Tessa Brugler 7-11 2-4 16; Ellie Mack 6-9 4-4 18; Taylor O’Brien 4-8 2-2 11; Ally Johnson 3-5 1-2 9; Abby Kapp 3-5 4-4 10; Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 2; Autumn Ceppi 3-5 1-1 7; Gia Hayes 1-2 0-1 2.
Totals:
28-48 14-18 75.
3-point goals: Navy 6-11 (Llewellyn 2-3, Ulasewicz 2-3, Schrader 1-2, Garrison 1-3); Bucknell 5-9 (Mack 2-2, Johnson 2-2, O’Brien 1-2, Kapp 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hayes 0-1). Fouled out: Braxton. Rebounds: Navy 15 (Bishop and Schrader 4); Bucknell 25 (Brugler 9). Assists: Navy (four with 2); Bucknell 15 (A. Johnson 4). Total fouls: Navy 19; Bucknell 18. Technicals: None. A: 799.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.