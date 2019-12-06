MIFFLINBURG — In an effort to fill his team’s shrinking lineup, wrestling coach Derek Reber took to social media this fall and made a plea for Mifflinburg athletes to join his team.
The recruiting venture paid dividends for Reber who is now the dean of area wrestling coaches as he begins his seventh season at Mifflinburg.
“I think it has paid off for varsity as we have 22 kids out this year,” Reber said. “We also have 90 kids out in our elementary program which is amazing for our area. We are still very low at the junior high level. We were low on junior high numbers when I took over. Given a few years with what we now have on elementary team our junior high numbers will be fine as well.”
Veterans Gabe Gramly and Clayton Reed will provide the foundation of this edition of the Wildcats. Gramly, a junior, earned his second trip to the state tournament last season while Reed, a senior, collected his first trip to Hershey. Neither reached their goal of a state medal.
“Both Gabe and Clayton fell short of their goals and I think it has been a good motivator for them in the off season,” Reber said. I think having a trip there last year for Clayton was huge. He didn’t quite perform how he would have liked but he now knows what to expect. I think for Gabe it is mostly mental. I feel he could have beat any one of those kids who placed second through eighth. When you look at how dominant he was in his matches with Kole Biscoe from Southern Columbia who placed second, there is no reason in my mind Gabe should not be on the podium the next two years.”
Gramly won 38 matches last season and Reed won 35. Both were regional runner-ups.
But it takes more than two standouts to have dual meet success and Reber feels he has the pieces to fill in around his two standouts.
“We have a few kids on the team that I feel should do really well this season,” Reber said. “Troy Bingaman had 23 wins last season as a freshman. Dominic Sampsell and Cody Rokavec who qualified for districts and won a few matches there are both returning. We have a freshman that is looking to start at heavyweight in Emmanuel Ulrich. He had a great junior high career and placed fourth at PJW’s last year. We also have kids like Dylan Linn who is a senior and was .500 last year but gives fits to everyone he wrestles. Quintin Doane is a kid who you can’t count out of any match.”
Reber believes his team can improve on last season’s 15-win dual meet effort and their trip to the semifinals of the district duals.
“I think we can be even more successful this season,”Reber said. “We have a lot of guys on the team that have been around the sport for awhile and the guys who were new last season have a year of experience under their belt now. I think our biggest issue is going to be keeping kids healthy and eligible. We are not very deep but do fill almost all of the weight classes.”
MifflinburgLeague: HAC-I
Last season: 15-9.
Post-season: Section, 3rd; District, 5th; Region, 5th.
District duals: 2-2.
Head coach: Derek Reber, 7th year.
Assistant coaches: David Sheesley, Jake Kerstetter, and Michael Spurrier.
Roster: Dylan Linn, sr., 113-126; Connor Walter, sr., 120-126; Gabe Gramly, jr., 120-132, (section champion, district runner-up; region runner-up); Brady Struble, soph., 126-132; Ethan Shoemaker, fr., 126-132; Troy Bingaman, soph., 126-138, (section 4th); Max Murray, fr., 138-145; Lane Kahley, jr., 138-145; Clayton Reed, sr., 138-145, (section runner-up, district 3rd, region runner-up); Garrett Walls, sr., 138-145; Cody Rokavec, sr., 145-152; Dominic Sampsell, sr., 152-170, (section 4th); Rylan Shuck, sr., 152-170; Deven Doane, sr., 160-170; Davidson Reigle, sr., 170-182; Jesse Yount, soph., 170-182; Jonah Harvey, soph., 170-182; Graham Wiand, sr., 182-195; Kaelex Shuck, soph., 182-195; Quintin Doane, jr., 220-285; Emmanuel Ulrich, fr., 285; Spencer Wenrich, sr., 285.
