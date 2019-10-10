TURBOTVILLE — From the opening whistle of Wednesday’s Heartland-II division match between Warrior Run and visiting Central Columbia, it was evident that the Defenders — and in particular, junior midfielder Alex Hazzoum — had something to prove.
Hazzoum tied a school record with five goals as the Defenders blanked the Blue Jays, 8-0. The victory puts Warrior Run (8-6, 5-4 HAC-II) one win away from an automatic berth in the District IV playoffs .
Hazzoum scored four goals in the first half alone and his brother Tyrese added an unassisted marker in the first 40 minutes to put the home side up 5-0 at the half. The Defenders have now won three straight games and the Warrior Run offense is rolling, having scored eight goals in each of those past three contests.
“The first game we played (Central Columbia), it was only a 1-0 win and I had a rough game,” Alex Hazzoum said. “I just wanted to come out and show them what I could do and who I am and I came out strong. I knew they were going to be physical so I just tried to fight back and do the best I could.”
If Hazzoum was looking to atone for his earlier performance against the Blue Jays, he did that in the first 5:43 of the contest as he and Brendan Geiger hooked up twice with Hazzoum finishing both goals in spectacular fashion.
The game was barely underway when Hazzoum took a brilliant touch by Geiger and split the back side of the Blue Jays’ defense before beating Central’s keeper with a slick shot.
On his second goal of the afternoon, Hazzoum and Geiger crossed to create confusion before a direct kick and it worked to perfection as Geiger ultimately put a low shot on goal that bounced off the keeper’s hands directly onto Hazzoum’s foot for an easy rebound tap-in which made the score 2-0.
Tyrese Hazzoum then got into the act as he used his body to ward off a Central Columbia tackler to create a scoring opportunity. Hazzoum spun to the top of the box, dribbled twice and ripped a left-footed shot that found the back of the net at 16:13 to put Warrior Run up, 3-0.
Alex Hazzoum would score twice more before the intermission with the first tally coming off a direct kick at 30:04. Hazzoum scored his fourth goal of the half when he also avoided a hard tackle and chipped the ball over the keeper at 31:07.
It was a spectacular 40 minutes of soccer by a gifted playmaker and Hazzoum noted after the game how a week between games and several indoor practices because of the rain made he and his teammates more crisp with their passes and long touches against the Blue Jays.
“We had a lot of indoor practices because of the rain so we had our touches all ready (for this game), and we had a lot of good combo play,” Hazzoum said. “Those are things that we’ve been working on and it was really nice to be able to come out here and put it all together today.”
Hazzoum tied the Warrior Run boys soccer program record for goals in a game when he scored his fifth of the afternoon, again courtesy of a helper from Geiger, at 54:21. AJ Bieber scored a goal at 51:32 and also added an assist on Max Kennel’s goal at the 56:00 mark.
All told, it was a strong offensive performance which put the Defenders one step closer to punching their ticket to the District IV playoffs.
“We have four games left now and of those four games, we have to win one to automatically qualify for districts,” Warrior Run head coach Andy Bieber said. “We have to work hard the next four games to make sure we get that one (win) and I’d like to get it this Saturday against Montoursville.”
The Defenders will take on the Warriors (4-10, 2-6 HAC-II) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountoursville Area High School.
Warrior Run 8, Central Columbia
at Warrior Run
First half
WR — Alex Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 1:18 WR — A. Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 5:43 WR — Tyrese Hazzoum, unassisted, 16:13 WR — A. Hazzoum, direct kick, 30:04 WR — A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 31:07 Second Half
WR — AJ Bieber, unassisted, 51:32 WR — A. Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 54:21 WR — Max Kennel, assist AJ Bieber, 56:00
Shots: WR, 21-3; Corners: WR, 3-0; Saves: WR: Keegan Jenkins, 3; Central Columbia: 12 total.
