MECHANICSBURG — Oklahoma’ s Shane Stewart turned away a challenge from Anthony Macri to win night one of the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, July 24.
The 25-lap victory was worth $8,000 to Stewart whose win was the second of his career at the oval.
Both Stewart and Macri started the race on the front row, with Stewart leading lap one before the red flag appeared on the second tour for a two-car tangle between Wayne Johnson and Landon Myers.
Third starter Daryn Pittman drove around Donny Schatz for third on the restart and then tried to close on the leaders but was unable to do so.
Stewart raced the next several laps well out in front before coming up on the rear of the field with 10 laps away, at which time both Macri and Pittman were able to close in.
The pursuing pair were within the same turn as Stewart, ready to tussle for the lead in three-car fashion when a caution flag unfurled with 12 laps completed for a stopped Brian Montieth.
Macri went to work on the restart and pulled a slide job on Stewart as the pair entered the first corner, but Stewart dropped off of the cushion to reclaim the point.
At the same time, Donny Schatz got by Pittman for third, poised to challenge the front runners when a final yellow flag came out with nine laps to go, this time for a slowing Lance Dewease, who had been running fifth.
Schatz got under Macri for second on the restart and held the spot through lap 17 before Macri pulled another slide job in the first turn, this time to reclaim second spot.
Macri was unable to hold the spot and he watched as Schatz went back around for the position.
Stewart was just beginning to come up on the rear of the field once more when the checkers fell on the field, allowing him to take the win by 1.599 seconds over Schatz.
Macri faded to third followed by Pittman and Brock Zearfoss.
Sixth through 10th went to David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild.
“I wouldn’t have guessed that our first win as a team would come at this racetrack,” said Stewart. “There is no better feeling. I haven’t had a lot of success here. I’ve had good runs but haven’t been able to capitalize on the success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.