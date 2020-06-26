Mattioli Foundation establishes scholarship in honor of Johnson

LONG POND — The Mattioli Foundation, in conjunction with Pocono Raceway, has established the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship for students pursuing professional skills at the Monroe Career & Technical Institute (MCTI).
This scholarship recognizes and celebrates the achievements of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.
“Jimmie Johnson is a champion on and off the track,” said Nick Igdalsky, director of the Mattioli Foundation and CEO of Pocono Raceway. “In addition to being one of the most accomplished NASCAR competitors of all time, Jimmie will go down as one of the best ambassadors our industry has had the privilege to know. Our extended raceway family appreciates all he has done to support youth-based efforts to bring new fans into our sport, STEAM-related program for educators and students, and introducing inclusive initiatives, such as our infield playground, for those of all abilities to enjoy together. The establishment of this scholar ensures Jimmie Johnson’s legacy with live on within our community for years to come.”
The Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship will provide $4,800 to students at MCTI each year, for the next 23 years. This timeframe correlates to the number of seasons in which Johnson has competed in at least one NASCAR-sanctioned race. For each additional year in which Johnson competes in a NASCAR race at ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ the Mattioli Foundation and Pocono Raceway will add one additional year of support for this scholarship. Those eligible to receive portions of this scholarship include students who have demonstrated professional skills throughout their time at MCTI. Professional skills, as outlined by MCTI, teach and assess such things as attendance, work ethic, teamwork, etc. MCTI stresses these skills as a result of employers requesting to find strong, dedicated individuals for their respective organizations.
“MCTI is excited and honored to be sharing the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship, afforded by the Mattioli Foundation and Pocono Raceway, to the deserving students of our school,” said MCTI Director Dennis Virga said.
“I want to thank the Mattioli Family and Pocono Raceway,” said Johnson. “What an honor to know that the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship will be able to make a difference in the community for many years. Supporting education initiatives is important to (wife) Chani and me and is the focus of our foundation. It’s especially nice to know that this gift will help continue that mission and have an impact in the Pocono area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.