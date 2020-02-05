MOUNT CARMEL — Thomas Haynos and Anna Batkowski were both four-event winners to lead Lewisburg to a sweep of Mount Carmel in Heartland Athletic Conference action Tuesday.
The Green Dragons won the boys meet, 94-21; while the girls won 116-39.
Haynos captured the 200 IM (2:18.48), the 100 free (53.54) as well as swim legs on the victorious 200 medley and 200 free relays for Lewisburg’s boys (7-4).
Batkowski claimed the 200 IM (2:29.37), the 100 back (1:08.16), and she also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays for Lewisburg’s girls (8-3).
Boys
Lewisburg 94, Mount Carmel 21
200 yard medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Vaugh Holthus, Thomas Haynos, Mitchell Malusis, Thomas Hetherington) 2:02.92. 200 yard free: 1. Vaughn Holthus, L, 2:15.12. 200 yard IM: 1. Thomas Haynos, L, 2:18.98. 50 yard free: 1. Jacob Zarski, MCA, 15.31; 2. Braden Davis, L, 26.30; 3. Daniel Durfee, L, 28.22. 1 meter diving: 1. Hunter Grimes, L, 177.55; 2. Jake Powell, L, 138.70; 3. Mark Walsh, L, 118.62. 100 yard butterfly: 1. Mitchell Malusis, L, 1:01.28. 100 yard free: 1. Thomas Haynos, L, 53.59; 2. Thomas Hetherington, L, 1:01.46; 3. Daniel Durfee, L, 1:05.08. 500 yard free: 1. Jackson Gensemer, MCA, 6:54.94. 200 yard free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Vaughn Holthus, Mitchell Malusis, Thomas Haynos) 1:42.13. 100 yard backstroke: 1. Mitchell Malusis, L, 1:07.23; 2. Jacob Zarski, MCA, 1:09.51; 3. Vaughn Holthus, L, 1. 13.23. 100 yard backstroke: 1. Thomas Hetherington, L, 1:24.25; 2. Braden Davis, L, 1:27.13. 400 yard free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Thomas Hetherington, Daniel Durfee, Mark Walsh) 4:37.49.
Girls
Lewisburg 116, Mount Carmel 39
200 yard medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski) 2:00.70; 2. Mount Carmel (Addison Odorizzi, Lindsey Schuck, Kaylee Kane, Isabel Parker) 2:14.89. 200 yard free 1. Jewels Hepner, L, 2:15.12; 2. Reese McGregor, L, 2:49.00. 200 yard IM: 1. Anna Batkowski, L, 2:29.37; 2. Molly Gill, L, 2:44.09. 50 yard free: 1. Alexandra Decker, L, 26.81; 2. Kaylee Kane, MCA, 27.07; 3. Isabel Parker, MCA, 29.37. 1 meter diving: 1. Kassie McTammany, L, 178.96; 2. Lucy Gustafson, L, 83.20. 100 yard butterfly: 1. Delaney Humphrey, L, 1:06.70. 100 yard free: 1. Kaylee Kane, MCA, 1:00.33; 2. Addison Odorizzi, MCA, 1:04.79; 3. Brianna Winters, L, 1:12.73. 500 yard free: 1. Lily McBride, L, 6:12.73; 2. Molly Gill, L, 6:26.52; 3. Isabel Parker, MCA, 7:08.23. 200 yard free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hannah Castellan, Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner) 1:51.37; 2. Mount Carmel (Kaylee Kane, Addison Odorizzi, Lindsey Schuck, Isabel Parker) 1:58.19. 100 yard backstroke:
1. Anna Batkowski, L, 1:08.16; 2. Addison Odorizzi, MCA, 1:14.32; 3. Livia Holthus, L, 1:19.22.
WrestlingWarrior Run 42
Montgomery 32
TURBOTVILLE — Kaden Majcher (120), Noah Hunt (132) and Hoyt Bower (195) all got pins to lead the Defenders to the non-league win over the Red Raiders.
Warrior Run 42, Montgomery 32
at Warrior Run
113:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
120:
Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Blake Snyder, 5:18.
126:
Kia Felix (M) pinned Landon Kurtz, 1:25.
132:
Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Hunter Leet, :38.
138:
Logan Witmer (WR) won by forfeit.
145:
Colby Puderbach (M) maj. dec. Kalen Ritenour, 13-2.
152:
Devon Deem (M) pinned Taylor Wise, :24.
160:
Kade Drick (M) maj. dec. Tanner Confair, 11-1.
170:
Colby Springman (M) dec. Grady Miller, 5-0.
182:
Sam Crawford (WR) won by forfeit.
195:
Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Ben Marino, 1:06.
220:
Gabe Wright (M) dec. Jeremiah Wagner, 3-2.
285:
Bradley Leon (M) pinned Caleb Long, 1:32.
106:
Hayden DuRussell (WR) won by forfeit.
Girls basketballLewisburg 52
Warrior Run 29
LEWISBURG — With four players scoring in double figures, the Green Dragons rolled to a Heartland-II victory over the Lady Defenders.
Jamie Fedorjaka led Lewisburg (6-13, 4-6 HAC-II) with 17 points, plus Sophie Kilbride had 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Roz Noone and Hope Drumm added 10 points apiece, with Drumm adding eight rebounds and four assists and Noone pulling down seven boards.
Emily McKee led Warrior Run (12-7, 6-4) with 11 points.
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, while Warrior Run hosts Towanda at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 52, Warrior Run 29
at Lewisburg
Warrior Run 2 5 13 9 — 29 Lewisburg 4 20 11 17 — 52
Warrior Run (12-7) 29
Sydney Hoffman 2 1-1 6; Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 2; Jordan Hartman 2 2-6 8; Marisa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 5 1-1 11; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-8 29.
3-point goals:
Hartman 2, Hoffman.
Lewisburg (6-13) 52
Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 3 2-4 10; Jamie Fedorjaka 7 1-1 17; Regan Llanso 1 1-2 3; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 2 5-5 10. >
Totals:
19 9-12 52.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2, Noone 2, Drumm.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39
Belleville Mennonite 26
BELLEVILLE — Jackie Stokes exploded for a game-high 21 points to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Madison McNeal added nine points for Meadowbrook (13-5, 8-1 ACAA), which next hosts Juniata Mennonite at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39, Belleville Mennonite 26
at Belleville Mennonite
Meadowbrook 8 10 16 5 — 39 Belleville 2 8 4 12 — 26
Meadowbrook (13-5) 39
Masy Devlin 1 0-0 2; Jackie Stokes 9 1-2 21; Shelby Hartman 2 0-0 4; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 1 1-4 3; Madison McNeal 3 0-0 9; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 2-6 39.
3-point goals:
McNeal 3, Stokes 2.
Belleville Mennonite (5-9) 26
Caty Hertzog 0 0-0 0; Chloe Renno 4 0-0 8; Julianna Hartzler 2 0-0 6; Miriam Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Natalie Yoder 1 0-0 2; Sonya Yoder 5 0-2 10.
Totals:
12 0-2 26.
3-point goals:
Hartzler 2.
Boys basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 60
Belleville Mennonite 37
BELLEVILLE — Ashton Canelo tallied 23 points and Dillon Stokes had 14 as the Lions rolled to the ACAA victory. Meadowbrook Christian (9-10, 6-3 ACAA) next hosts Juniata Mennonite at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 60, Belleville Mennonite 37
at Belleville
Meadowbrook 10 16 17 17 — 60 Belleville 14 8 9 5 — 37
Meadowbrook (9-10) 60
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Dillon Stokes 6 1-2 14; Ashton Canelo 10 3-4 23; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Nevin Carrier 4 4-4 11. Totals: 23 8-10 60.
3-point goals:
Stokes, Reed.
Belleville (3-10) 37
Ben Aungst 4 3-3 11; Jared Flood 1 2-2 5; Frankie Pannizzo 2 0-1 5; Caleb Renno 1 0-0 3; David Yoder 1 0-0 2; Zach Snook 3 2-2 8; Mitchell Kauffman 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 7-8 37.
3-point goals: Flood, Pannizzo, Renno.
